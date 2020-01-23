2 Towns Ciderhouse Releases Serious Scrump Imperial Seasonal

CORVALLIS, Ore. – 2 Towns Ciderhouse has released the 2019 vintage of its much loved Imperial Seasonal… SERIOUS SCRUMP! In quintessential 2 Towns fashion, Serious Scrump takes the traditional English ‘scrumpy’ style and gives it a Northwest twist.

Historically, scrumpy ciders are made with a blend of random apples leftover from the harvest (or stolen from orchards in some cases). The resulting cider is usually a strong, dry cider adored for its utilization of otherwise wasted apples.

2 Town’s modern twist takes a similarly eclectic blend of high acid Northwest apples, pressed before freezing the juice. Then, slowly over the course of several days, the intensified ‘ice juice’ is drained out, leaving a frozen slushy of water crystals behind. The resulting high sugar, deliciously rich ice juice provides a boost of apple character and the fuel needed for the English yeast to reach that “Serious” ABV!

Available now through May, this imperial cider is sure to keep you toasty all winter long. Available in 500ml bottles, 1/2 bbl & 1/6 bbl kegs to distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Chicago and parts of Minnesota & Montana.

ABOUT 2 TOWNS CIDERHOUSE:

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar, concentrates or artificial flavors, and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information about 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com.

For More Information: https://2townsciderhouse.com/2020/01/21/2-towns-releases-serious-scrump/