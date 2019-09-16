2 Towns Ciderhouse Releases Hollow Jack’D Imperial Pumpkin Cider

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Released just in time to keep the ghouls away, Hollow Jack’D is making a glorious comeback this fall season. We stay true to our no shortcuts philosophy when creating this imperial cider by using locally sourced ingredients.

“We are proud to be using locally grown pumpkins, sourced 10 miles from our Tap Room in Hollow Jack’D.” quoted Dave Takush, head cider maker. “After caramelizing the pumpkin juice, the rich character really shines through and blends well with the apples and spices.”

Extra mischievous, Hollow Jack’D takes our fall classic to a whole new level with its 8.4% ABV and boo-tastic ingredients. Fresh-pressed apples, caramelized pumpkins, cloves, nutmeg and sweet potatoes give our cider a sweet baked spiced character. This cider is for sure the go-to drink this Halloween season and pairs exceptionally well some good ol’ pumpkin patch picking.

Available now through October 31st, our limited release imperial cider will be available in 500ml bottles, 1/2 bbl & 1/6 bbl kegs to distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Chicago and parts of Minnesota & Montana.

ABOUT 2 TOWNS CIDERHOUSE

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar, concentrates or artificial flavors, and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information about 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com.