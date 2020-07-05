2 Towns Ciderhouse Releases Good Limes Roll

CORVALLIS, Ore. — 2 Towns Ciderhouse is excited to release their newest lime-ited release, Good Limes Roll! Releasing just in time to spice up the dog days of a very non-traditional summer, this cider is crafted using fresh-pressed NW apples blended with key limes and organic blue agave nectar.

With an exceptionally aromatic profile, the fresh-pressed apple juice blends beautifully with the agave and lime aromas. One whiff and you suddenly find yourself lazily sitting in the shade of a hot, sandy beach with emerald waves leisurely rolling their way to shore. The profile is business up front and a party in the back, with a pop of sweet agave and apple flavor that cuts at the end to a deliciously sharp citrus tang. Truly every sip is like going on the vacation we all wish we were on right now.

“This super fresh Limited release lime and agave cider came out just right!”, said Dave Takush, Head Cidermaker, about this newest release, “Tons of lively fresh key lime juice is balanced by the smooth and subtle blue agave sweetness. Its a real easy summer treat.”

Good Limes Roll will be available in 500 mL bottles, ½ bbl & ? bbl kegs through distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, and Arizona.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar, concentrates or artificial flavors, and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and the enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information on 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com.

