2 Towns Bringing Craft Back To The People

Corvallis, Ore. — Craft is a way of life in Oregon. Whether alcohol, food, or hand made goods, our communities are built on the pride of their local craft businesses.

This is why 2 Towns Ciderhouse is excited to use its recently launched door-to-door delivery service to connect Oregonians with their favorite craft brands while staying home and staying safe.

2 Towns and SeekOut Seltzer are proud to partner with Block 15 Beer, Treos Wine, Stoller Wine Group, Holderness Coffee (for your daytime drinking habits) and now local Corvallis pub, Brass Monkey, for take-and-make meal kits, to bring a taste of that local craft community we’ve all been missing during the lockdown.

“Our mission is to ‘bring cider back to the people’,” said CEO and Founder, Lee Larsen. “I don’t think we can do that more literally than safely delivering cider straight to our customers’ doorsteps. What started as a way to support local craft suppliers during the pandemic has turned into a community experience that has allowed our customers to feel some normalcy and familiarity during a very uncertain time.”

Since launching on March 20th, the door-to-door delivery service has had over 1000 orders and has expanded its’ territory to deliver to Corvallis, Portland, Salem, Eugene, Lebanon & surrounding areas. All deliveries are made by our amazing Tap Room Associates, fully decked in PPE so that they can provide a safe and contactless delivery experience. 2townsciderhouse.com/local-delivery

Full Delivery Schedule:

Corvallis – Daily (Monday – Sunday)

Eugene – Tuesday & Friday

Portland – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday

Lebanon – Wednesday

Salem – Monday & Thursday

Stay Safe & Stay Home, Oregon.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar, concentrates or artificial flavors, and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information on 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com.