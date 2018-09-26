1623 Brewing to Launch in October

BALTIMORE — The first beers from 1623 Brewing will hit shelves and taps in Maryland next month. This family owned, community driven craft beer brand plans to release additional beers in Maryland and Colorado later this year before opening its first production brewery in Maryland’s Carroll County in 2019.

1623 Brewing has come to fruition under the leadership of award-winning Head Brewer Zac Rissmiller who has previously worked at Elk Mountain Brewing, Resolute Brewing, and most recently Rockyard Brewing, all in Colorado. Rissmiller’s first two recipes at 1623 Brewing are Hefeweizen and IPA, with Pilsner and Stout to come later in 2018. Learn more about 1623 Brewing’s beers at 1623brewing.com/beers.

Zac Rissmiller will be available for interviews from 2 to 3pm at the RadCraft & Lexa PR GABF Media Survival Session on Wednesday, September 19 at The Corner Office located at 1401 Curtis Street Denver, CO 80202.

About 1623 Brewing

1623 Brewing is a family owned, community driven craft brewery that calls both Maryland and Colorado home, where owners and cousins Mike and Sandy McKelvin, and Zac Rissmiller operate each home base of the brewery— 1,623 miles apart. Cans of 1623 Brewing’s Hefeweizen and IPA hit the market in select Northern Maryland counties in September 2018, with the brewery’s tasting room slated to open in Maryland’s Carroll County in 2019. Learn more at 1623brewing.com.