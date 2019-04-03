1623 Brewing Hires New Territory Sales Manager

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The 1623 Brewing family is growing. The brewing company is proud to announce its new territory sales manager, Carrie Nevius.

Nevius is a fourth-generation dairy farmer who helped her father to manage their family farm in Westminster, Maryland. She studied history at McDaniel College in Westminster (the same alma mater as 1623 owner Mike McKelvin back when it was called Western Maryland University).

“I’ve spent a lot of time researching new agricultural trends, including community supported agriculture, and I discovered Maryland’s developing craft beer industry along the way,” Nevius said. “The beer community here is deeply rooted in agriculture.”

Nevius was attracted to 1623 Brewing for its slogan, “Family Owned, Community Driven.”

“This is exactly what I believe in, that business and community should mutually benefit from each other,” she said. “The fact that Mike and Zac want the brewery to be their family legacy is also very special to me, and is similar to the farming culture in Maryland.”

Nevius is 1623’s Territory Sales Manager, handing field sales and marketing throughout 1623 Brewing’s Maryland and Pennsylvania distribution. At home she and her husband grow their own hops, and reach for Belgian-style beers— anything from Witbier to Saison, funky sours and everything in between. Nevius was also just awarded her level one Cicerone Certification.

About 1623 Brewing

1623 Brewing is a family owned, community driven craft brewery that calls both Maryland and Colorado home, where owners and cousins Mike and Sandy McKelvin and Zac Rissmiller operate each home base of the brewery— 1,623 miles apart. The brewery’s tasting room is slated to open in Maryland’s Carroll County in 2019, and in the meantime 1623 Brewing cans and draft offerings are available across Maryland. Learn more at 1623brewing.com.