10 Barrel Brewing’s Headquarters in Bend, Oregon, Listed For Sale at $19.7 Million

Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned 10 Barrel Brewing’s 3-year-old Bend, Oregon-based headquarters is listed for sale for $19.7 million on a commercial real estate website.

“Compass Commercial is pleased to announce the rare opportunity to acquire 10 Barrel Brewing’s headquarters facility is Bend, Oregon,” a listing on the firm’s website reads.

According to the listing and an accompanying video on the Compass Commercial website, 10 Barrel will remain as a tenant in the space for seven and a half years, but the 67,574 sq. ft. building and 3.94 acre property are for sale. The property is owned by a developer in Bend who wishes not to be named, Compass Commercial partner Graham Dent told Brewbound via email.

“A sale of the 10 Barrel facility frees up capital for them to re-deploy into new development projects,” Dent added. “AB is not interested in purchasing the facility and they have rights to extend their lease beyond the current expiration.”

Although the building is listed for sale, 10 Barrel general manager Kyle McKee told Brewbound, via a statement, that there will be no interruption to production or service.

“10 Barrel’s business and operations will not be impacted by any potential real estate transactions,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to serve our friends and neighbors at the Bend Eastside pub for years to come.”

A-B InBev acquired 10 Barrel in 2014 and constructed the $13 million facility in 2016. Since the acquisition, 10 Barrel’s production has increased 150%, to 100,000 barrels, in 2018, according to not-for-profit trade group the Brewers Association.

The “NNN lease with 10 Barrel [is] guaranteed by AB InBev” and comes with “annual increases,” according to the real estate video, which features aerial footage of the property and images of its warehouse areas, taproom, event space, offices and patio. In NNN leases, also known as “triple net leases,” the lessee, rather than the landlord, pays for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The 10 Barrel facility’s amenities include an eight-door loading dock, 8,726 sq. ft. of office space, 5,084 sq. ft. of event space, 48,367 sq. ft. of production and warehouse space and 1,026 rooftop solar panels.

Interested parties are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to obtain confidential information “for purposes of evaluation.” The document stipulates that signers will not divulge information learned about the property for five years and asks signers to “acknowledge this agreement is for the purpose of protecting the confidentiality of the owner and the property.”

The facility’s address is 62950 N.E. 18th St., Bend, Oregon. In addition to the taproom at its Bend headquarters, 10 Barrel operates two pubs in Oregon — West Bend and Portland — and three pubs in other states: Denver, Colorado; Boise, Idaho; and San Diego, California.