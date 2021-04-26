Zupan’s Markets Partners With Von Ebert Brewing For Farm To Market Series

PORTLAND, Ore. – Zupan’s Markets has partnered with Portland’s own Von Ebert Brewing to develop the 14th beer in its Farm-to-Market lineup. An extension of the brewery’s exploration of pilsners, the Von Ebert Modern Citra Pilsner blends new varieties of German hops with modern American hop products that defy tradition and push flavor profiles.

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Von Ebert Brewing for the 14th installment in our Farm to Market series,” said Zupan’s Markets President and CEO Mike Zupan. “Their trident approach to brewing focused on clean drinking lagers, as well as their mixed culture fermentation program, are just two of the things we love about Von Ebert’s craft beer.”

The Farm to Market Von Ebert Modern Citra Pilsner collaboration is exclusively available at all three Zupan’s Markets locations for $13.99 for a four pack and $4.99 for a single can. It is also available on draft and in cans at both Von Ebert Glendoveer and Von Ebert Pearl.

“We’re really excited to partner with Zupan’s Markets for their spring Farm to Market release,” said Sam Pecoraro, Head Brewer, Von Ebert Brewing. “Over the past year, we’ve been focused on developing what we call Modern Pilsners as part of our lager program, and Modern Citra Pilsner allowed us to explore that area further. The Citra, Mandarina Bavaria, and Saphir hops work together in the beer to create a combination of classic noble hop character and modern citrus complexity.” Farm to Market Beer Profile:

ABV: 5.2% Tasting Notes: A modern Pilsner with delicious notes of lemon meringue, white flowers, clean malt backbone and a moderate bitterness

Full Hop Profile: Magnum (boil), Mandarina Bavaria (boil), Citra Incognito CO2 Extract (whirlpool), Saphir (dry Hop), Citra Cryo (dry hop)

About Von Ebert Brewing

Von Ebert Brewing sits at the crossroads where storied traditions meet bold new ideas in brewing. Independently owned and operated, Portland, OR, based Von Ebert produces award-winning beers in a variety of styles. In addition to modern IPAs and crisp lagers, the oak-aged, bottle-conditioned heritage beer program sets the brewery apart. All of the beers pair perfectly with the elevated American pub cuisine served at both brewpub locations.

About Zupan’s Markets

Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for more than 40 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations in Portland and Lake Oswego that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible.

