Zipline Brewing Co. Launches in Mexico with Bisbee’s Livewell Lager

Zipline Brewing Co is pleased to announce that it has partnered with maxiaNET and Arnian Group to become the featured beer of Bisbee’s fishing tournaments in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, beginning with the 40th anniversary Black and Blue Tournament. Zipline has brewed up “Livewell Lager” for the event, a clean drinking 5% ABV pale lager designed for long days on the water and longer nights on shore.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch our entry into the Mexican market than by associating with this great event,” said co-founder Tom Wilmoth. “It’s the Super Bowl of Sportfishing and we’ve crafted a beer with that competitive spirit in mind.”

When the Black and Blue tournament officially began in 1981, the $10,000 prize seemed meager by today’s standards. Twenty-two years later, in 2003, the first seven-figure check of $1,165,230 was awarded to the team fishing aboard Que Sera for a 656-pound blue marlin. The Bisbee’s Black and Blue tournament total payouts will exceed $100 million by the 40th anniversary. Zipline will follow the release of Livewell Lager with its flagship, Great American Beer Fest gold medal winning Copper Alt and German-Style Kolsch. “These beers are perfectly suited for the market, as they are full flavored, yet easy drinking and exceedingly enjoyable,” said Wilmoth. Zipline looks forward to adding additional beers to the portfolio in 2021.

——

About Zipline

Zipline Brewing Co. crafts artisan ales and lagers with high quality precision in Lincoln, Nebraska. Zipline was born from the founders’ innate sense of adventure and their desire to connect with the thrill-seeking spirit in all craft beer fans. Our approach is clean, simple, and direct to help you focus your energy on enjoying Brave New Brews. For more info, visit www.ziplinebrewing.com

About maxiaNET

maxiaNET (San Diego, CA) is an international brand development and distribution company with three partnership objectives: generate revenue, mitigate risk, and ensure brand integrity. Specializing in South, Central, and North American markets, we purchase and re-distribute products, managing all aspects of strategy, marketing, finance, logistics, compliance, distribution, pricing, and business intelligence. Using a network of 80+ partners across 25+ markets, maxiaNET sits in the center of brand owners, distribution partners, logistics providers, communications consultants, and retail partners, creating aligned and resilient supply chains, from production to consumption. For more info, visit www,maxianet.com/

About Arnian Group

Arnian Freight Logistics was founded in 2006 with the goal of making it a solution for every logistic need; transportation, commercialization, import, and export with a clear focus, quality service for our clients. Each of our areas has highly qualified professionals that provide the best solutions and information required to fulfill your needs For more info, visit: www.arnian.com/en/

For more information: https://ziplinebrewing.com/