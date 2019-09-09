Zipline Brewing Co. and Primus Microcervecería Collaborate for Beer Beyond Borders

LINCOLN, Neb. — Zipline Brewing Co. and Mexico City’s Primus Microcervecería are proud to announce a collaborative beer designed to highlight the skills of brewers on both sides of the border. The light, refreshing collaboration ale features avocado, lime and salt. Beyond Borders will release on September 21, 2019 at Latino Festival 2019 benefitting El Centro de las Américas, a local nonprofit providing services to the Lincoln’s Latino community for over 35 years.

“When Zipline sent a representative to meet with us in Mexico City a few months ago, we quickly became fans of the project,” said Primus co-founder Jaime Andreu. “The point of this project is to celebrate diversity in the international craft beer community and to emphasize the creative spirit that transcends borders. And, of course, to make a great beer!”

“We wanted to produce a beer highlighting the importance of shared ideas and cultures in our community,” explained Zipline co-founder Tom Wilmoth. “Primus is one of Mexico’s great craft breweries, and we have tremendous respect for what they are doing in Mexico City. We could not have found a better partner for this project.”

Beyond Borders will be produced at Zipline’s brewery in Lincoln and will be available in limited edition bottles at all Zipline taprooms, and on draft throughout Nebraska.

About Primus Microcervecería

Primus Microcervecería was founded by cousins Jaime and Rodolfo Andreu in 2006 with the idea of brewing culture in Mexico by developing and promoting beer styles little known in the country. It currently makes the Tempus and Jabalí brands, which have more than 20 national and international medals including being named Best Beer in Mexico in 2015. Their mission is to “make beer an extraordinary experience.” Follow the brewery on Instagram.

About Zipline Brewing Company

Zipline Brewing Company crafts high quality artisan ales and lagers with precision in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our approach is clean, simple, and direct to help you focus your energy on enjoying Brave New Brews. For more information, visit ziplinebrewing.com or follow us on facebook.com/ZiplineBrewing, twitter.com/ziplinebrewing and instagram.com/ziplinebrewing.