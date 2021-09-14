ZeLUS Beer Expands into Tennessee

MEDFIELD, MA – ZeLUS Beer Company continues its expansion into new states. The New England based brewer famous for its active lifestyle beer goes multi-regional and launches in Tennessee this week with distributor Best Brands Inc.. This follows successful launches in Maryland and Pennsylvania in the past couple of months. The other states it sells in are Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. ZeLUS is actively looking for additional states in which to distribute and hopes to make further announcements in the next few months.

In 2021 ZeLUS has added three beers to its portfolio: Day Trip Belgian Witbier, Great Wylde New England IPA and Ankleknocker Gluten Free Pale Ale. Great Wylde is a supersession NEIPA at only 3.9% ABV. It is a unique low gravity beer and is sure to resonate well as the demand for NEIPAs grows. Ankleknocker Gluten Free will be a series of gluten free beer offered by ZeLUS as it seeks to become the nation’s home of functional beers. Ankleknocker is made from all gluten-free ingredients and rivals the taste of ‘real’ beer. Weekender German-Style Lager remains its flagship beer with around a third of its total volume. The Weekender was featured on Stephen Colbert The Late Show earlier in the year, as well as in Bloomberg and USA TODAY.

https://www.zelusbeer.com/

