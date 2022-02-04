Zeeks Pizza Spokane to Feature Local Beer List, Available for Delivery

SPOKANE, Washington – Zeeks Pizza Spokane is set to open to the public on February 9th. Located at 1414 N Hamilton St in the GU District., Zeeks Pizza Spokane will be the first Zeeks location east of the Cascade Mountain Range and twentieth overall. The newest addition to the GU District, Zeeks Pizza Spokane is locally owned by Edie and Mike Stotts.

The GU District restaurant will feature one of the most noteworthy beer line-ups in the Northwest and one that celebrates beer, wine, cider, and spirits produced in and around Spokane. Seven of the fourteen initial beer and cider taps will feature local producers including Whistle Punk Brewing, Lumberbeard Brewing, Brick West Brewing Co., YaYa Brewing Company, Humble Abode Brewing, for the love of god brewing company, and Liberty Ciderworks. The tap list will also feature Zeeks’ three core, year-round collaboration beers, including Reuben’s Hop Tropic NW IPA (Seattle, WA), Urban Family Zeek & Destroy Hazy IIPA (Seattle, WA), and Single Hill Lateral A Bold IPA (Yakima, WA). Rounding out the list is the currently released Flannel Blizzard Canadian Lager, a crisp lager brewed for Zeeks in collaboration with Aslan Brewing in Bellingham.

The entire Zeeks Pizza Spokane tap list will be available for delivery in growlers and crowlers. Its extensive bottle shop will also be available for delivery. Like Zeeks’ tap list, the bottle shop features the best and brightest in Pacific Northwest beer and cider along with Washington wines, cocktails, and local hard seltzer. Zeeks Pizza Spokane’s delivery area will include most of Spokane and by Washington State law food must be purchased to get alcohol delivered.

“Exploring the beer scene and getting to know the beer community in Spokane has been one of the most fun and rewarding experiences of the past year. There is a freshness, excitement, and sense of community that is palpable. There is a ton of variety and innovation going on, much of which is directly tied to accessibility to some of the highest quality malt and hops in the world, grown and produced in Spokane’s backyard. I can’t think of a better beer city than Spokane for Zeeks to be a part of, and we aim to keep the beer dollars as local as possible. We could not be more psyched to be a part of the community” says Tommy Brooks, Director of Zeeks’ beverage program.

Zeeks Pizza Spokane will have an indoor dining, an over 21 bar area, and patio that will be heated for year-round beer drinking. In addition to dine-in, bar and delivery, take-out service will also be available. Take-out and Delivery can be ordered directly from Zeeks Pizza Spokane online at zeekspizza.com.

Local owners Edie and Mike Stotts are thrilled to bring Zeeks Pizza to Spokane. “Community connection is at the heart of our mission, and we look forward to providing a space for neighbors, friends and family to gather around great food, the best local beer and a great customer experience 100% of the time.”, says Edie Stotts. “We are excited to open in Spokane”, says Dan Black, President of Zeeks Pizza, Inc. “The beer centric-culture and enthusiasm for the Northwest lifestyle rooted in outdoor adventure are a good match for us and Edie and Mike embody the entrepreneurial spirit and community commitment that we love about franchising.”

For More Information:

https://zeekspizza.com