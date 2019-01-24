Yuengling to Release Bourbon Barrel Reserve Marzan-Style Beer for 190th Anniversary

POTTSVILLE, Pa.,— D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery, is celebrating 190 years and six generations of family brewing. In 2019, Yuengling will commemorate its 190th anniversary by offering fans exciting packaging, promotions, special beers and celebratory events throughout the year.

Since it was founded in 1829, America’s Oldest Brewery has remained fiercely independent, family-owned and continuously operated by the Yuengling family for six generations. Yuengling can now be enjoyed in 22 states with core beer brands: Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan and Golden Pilsner – the first new core product in 17 years and introduced in 2018 by the sixth generation – Jen, Wendy, Debbie and Sheryl Yuengling.

“As we celebrate our 190th anniversary, we are fortunate to have been in business longer than any other brewery in the United States,” said Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations and sixth generation brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “We proudly reflect back on the generations of brewers, hundreds of employees, and thousands of loyal Yuengling drinkers that have supported us and all of the good times that we have been a part of along the way.”

Commemorative Cans

In celebration of its 190th anniversary, Yuengling will release a series of five limited-edition, collectible Yuengling Traditional Lager beer cans. Between January and May, a new 12-ounce can design will hit stores each month and showcase the evolution of Yuengling’s iconic eagle imagery that has graced labels since 1829, when the brewery was originally called the “Eagle Brewery.” Consumers are encouraged to collect each of the five cans throughout the year, which will be sold in both 12-pack and 24-pack cans. Specially marked packs will also have information on how consumers have the chance to win good times from the brewery.

#YuenglingGoodTimes

Fans are invited to share their favorite Yuengling moments on social media using #YuenglingGoodTimes. Whether it is celebrating after a winning score or making a toast at a special occasion, Yuengling wants to reward fans around the country who share their love for America’s Oldest Brewery. Fans who enter their pictures with #YuenglingGoodTimes between January and April will have a chance to win cool prizes, including gift cards from Uber, UberEats and StubHub.

Bourbon Barrel Reserve

On Jan. 11, Yuengling released a limited-edition Bourbon Barrel Reserve– a sweet and smooth Marzan-style beer aged in bourbon barrels in the brewery’s historic hand-dug caves, originally used for beer fermentation in the 1800s. The small batch was only available on draft at the Pottsville brewery, while supplies lasted. Fans can follow the brewery on social media to learn about future small batch beers planned for later this year.

America’s Oldest Brewery Day

On April 18, Yuengling will celebrate the first-ever America’s Oldest Brewery Day to commemorate its long and enduring history. Fans are invited to visit the Pottsville brewery throughout the year for free tours where they will learn how Yuengling survived Prohibition in the 1920s and hear stories from multi-generational families who have worked at the brewery and helped the company endure 190 years. Visitors can also explore the brewery’s hand-dug fermentation caves from the 1800s, and discover the iconic brew house with its historic stained glass ceiling and artistic murals.

Free 190th Anniversary Summer Concert

On July 13, Yuengling will host a free summer concert in Pottsville, Pennsylvania to show appreciation for their loyal fans. Yuengling Brewery will welcome the community to join the 190th celebration with free live music. Food, beer and more fun will be available for purchase from local vendors. For more information, visit the Yuengling 190th Anniversary Summer Concert Celebration Facebook page.

Yuengling fans can look forward to seeing more fun experiences, beers and content from the brewery in the coming months. Learn more about the Yuengling brand at Yuengling.com or by following @Yuengling on Facebook, @Yuengling_Beer on Twitter and @YuenglingBeeron Instagram.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery is based in historic Pottsville, Pennsylvania, and is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, Pennsylvania and one in Tampa, Florida. Principal beer brands include Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale, Oktoberfest and now Golden Pilsner. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.