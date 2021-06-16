Yuengling Refreshes Light Lager 99 Recipe

Pottsville, PA – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, announced the refresh of Yuengling Light Lager 99, with a new and improved recipe for their light amber lager. Masterfully developed to maintain the full flavor profile similar to Yuengling’s flagship Lager brand, new and improved Light Lager 99 has just 99 calories, 3.2 grams of carbs and 4% ABV.

This contemporary refresh of the beloved light beer is the ideal beverage for legal drinking age adults who don’t want to sacrifice character and taste for a low-carb, low-calorie beer. This light beer offers a best-in-class flavor experience that finishes smooth and clean after each sip with stats that today’s consumers expect from their light beer.

“With today’s demand for low carb and low-calorie beers and a fun-filled summer around the corner, it was the perfect time to push the boundaries of taste with our Light Lager,” said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “We listened to our fans’ evolving tastes and responded by refining our Light Lager beer. With this new and improved brew, fans can have it all with low stats without compromising our iconic LAGER taste!”

Light Lager 99 further strengthens the Yuengling LAGER franchise by delivering a light beer with better calorie, carb and ABV stats and iconic flavor. In addition to its new recipe, Yuengling’s Light Lager 99 packaging features a new modern design with blue and white coloring and more prominent calorie, carb, and ABV stats. Fans can expect to see Light Lager 99 across Yuengling’s 22-state footprint this month just in time for the summer.

As America’s Oldest Brewery, Yuengling continues to create new opportunities for consumers to enjoy the brand, including the recent releases of Raging Eagle Mango Beer, Golden Pilsner and Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter. Light Lager 99 is the latest product update inspired by consumer feedback. It is also the newest addition to Yuengling’s impressive light beer portfolio, which also includesFLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light BeerTM, and PA regional favorite, Yuengling Premium Light

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango Beer.

