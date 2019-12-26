Yuengling Announces Multi-Year Official Partnership with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center

NEWARK, N.J. –D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is proud to announce it has become an Official Partner of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. In honor of the new partnership, Yuengling and the Devils will unveil the Yuengling 1829 Grill, a 13,000-square-foot, Yuengling-branded restaurant located on Prudential Center’s INFINITI Suite Level 1, in a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:15 p.m. ET prior to the Devils game vs. the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 18. Through this multi-year partnership, the Devils and Prudential Center will also support and promote Yuengling’s Lagers for Heroes program, which seeks ways to support and show appreciation to veterans and their families.

The grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for the Yuengling 1829 Grill, which will be attended by New Jersey Devils Alumni Ken Daneyko; Yuengling Employee Engagement & Culture Manager Debbie Yuengling; New Jersey Devils President Jake Reynolds; and hosted by New Jersey Devils Radio Broadcast Host Matt Laughlin. To toast to the new partnership, Yuengling will offer a complimentary beer tasting and “Tap Takeover” for Devils fans with access to the INFINITI Suite Level 1 following the ribbon cutting ceremony.

In support of the Lagers for Heroes program, Yuengling will select 12 military veterans to receive four Yuengling 1829 Grill ledge seats to future Devils games, along with an upgraded VIP experience, complimentary dining and more. Yuengling will leverage ownership of its Premium Hospitality assets to create memorable experiences between its brand and the Devils vibrant fan community and Prudential Center event attendees.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. Yuengling is always looking for opportunities to foster relationships with respected companies who have strong ties to the community,” said Debbie Yuengling, Employee Engagement & Culture Manager and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “This year, in particular, we’ve tapped into community relationships to give back to our fans as we celebrated 190 years as America’s Oldest Brewery. Through our partnership with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, we look forward to providing fans and their loved ones more opportunities to mark special occasions and make lasting memories.”

Fans of the New Jersey Devils and attendees of Prudential Center events can look forward to enjoying a variety of Yuengling products including Yuengling Traditional Lager and Yuengling’s first new core product in 17 years, Golden Pilsner, which was released in 2018.

“Yuengling’s generational history as America Oldest Brewery, combined with its commitment to its fans and local communities, make them an ideal partner,” said Adam Davis, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We are proud that the Yuengling 1829 Grill, Yuengling’s first branded restaurant and bar location in a professional sports venue, has made its home at Prudential Center. With this newly-branded space, and activation of meaningful promotions, such as Yuengling’s Lagers for Heroes program, we are confident that together the Devils and Yuengling will continue to elevate fan experience in our arena.”

The Yuengling 1829 Grill is accessible for Devils and Prudential Center event attendees, and features grazing and action stations offering a wide range of New American fare such as charcuterie, salad, pasta, risotto, carving stations and much more. The seasonal menu also features traditional fan favorites, including mini-sliders, hot dogs, French fries and more. Ideal for pre-event dining, formal receptions and networking events, the Yuengling 1829 Grill is capable of hosting events up to 350 attendees.

Yuengling’s partnership with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center marks yet another investment in professional sports with existing partnerships with the Philadelphia Phillies, Philadelphia Flyers, Philadelphia Wings, Indiana Pacers, and an individual partnership with MLB All Star Aaron Nola.

