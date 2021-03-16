Yuengling and DraftKings Announce Official Collaboration

America’s Oldest Brewery Teams up With DraftKings to Provide Sports and Beer Fans with Special Events and Contests with up to $50K in Prizes

Pottsville, PA – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, announced today its collaboration withDraftKings, a digital sports entertainment and gaming company known for its industry-leading daily fantasy sports and mobile sports betting products. The agreement marks the brewery’s first-ever fantasy sports collaboration and merges the love of sports and beer through year-round events, contests, and great prizes.

To kick off the deal, DraftKings has named Yuengling as the exclusive sponsor of its official “Basketball Tournament Bracket Challenge.” Participants will have the opportunity to enter for free to make their picks at the start of the tournament to compete for $50K in cash prizing.

“We are excited to continue creating unforgettable moments for our fans together with DraftKings,” said Wendy Yuengling, Sixth Generation and Chief Administrative Officer. “This collaboration is a natural fit given that most Americans look forward to rooting for their favorite college basketball teams while drinking an ice-cold Yuengling beer!”In the Fall of 2021, DraftKings and Yuengling will join forces to bring fans the “Yuengling Saturday Series” – an exclusive, free-to-enter college football fantasy contest series timed to every action-packed Saturday game day of the regular season. Shortly after in September, DraftKings will offer Yuengling customizable prediction contests surrounding football game slates. These contests will provide fans a chance to get their skin in the game in a casual, fun way by answering prop-like questions around Sunday Football games.

Yuengling will leverage DraftKings’ logo as a part of the collaboration, so fans are encouraged to look out for the free sweepstakes involving the collaboration and DraftKings-branded point-of-sale items. These will be available throughout Yuengling’s 22-state footprint on displays of Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, and Golden Pilsner. Customers can also find details at their favorite on-premise account that serves Yuengling Traditional Lager. All players must sign up to participate prior to the first tournament game on March 14, 2021 either via their existing DraftKings account or by registering athttp://www.draftkings.com.

Yuengling plans to announce more exciting merchandise and initiatives related to the DraftKings agreement throughout 2021. For more information about Yuengling and to stay up to date on the latest news, follow our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Yuengling), follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Yuengling_Beer) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/yuenglingbeer/) or visit www.Yuengling.com.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, YuenglingHershey’s Chocolate Porter, Raging Eagle Mango Beer and FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light BeerTM. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.