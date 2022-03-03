YOXI Craft Hard Seltzer Variety Packs Launching Now

YAKIMA, Washington – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, is excited to announce the launch of YOXI Craft Hard Seltzer Variety Packs. Beginning in early March, YOXI Variety Packs will be available at select retailers and in both of Bale Breaker’s taprooms.

Last August, Bale Breaker rolled out the first hard seltzer SKU: Lime Agave Ranch Water, a take on the West Texas cocktail. Now, fans of YOXI can pick up a Variety Pack with 4 refreshing flavors.

Why should customers choose YOXI? Bale Breaker makes YOXI with real fruit, made by brewers you trust with quality you can count on. Each flavor is gluten free, 100 calories, and clocks in at 4.5% ABV. Perfect for easy drinkin’ year round. YOXI Variety Packs are hitting shelves in select retailers in early March – use Bale Breaker’s beer finder to find a VP near you. Plus, customers can pick up a Variety Pack at Bale Breaker’s Yakima and Seattle taprooms beginning Friday, March 4.

Get to know the new YOXI Variety Pack Flavors: Lime Agave Ranch WaterInspired by West Texas’s favorite cocktail, our ranch water is made with real lime juice and agave for a craft hard seltzer that is crisp, light, and packed with flavor. Paloma Ranch Water

Our paloma ranch water is made with real grapefruit juice and agave. Inspired by the classic Guadalajara cocktail made from tequila and grapefruit soda.

Spicy Mango

Made with real mango puree and sea salt, our intensely fruity spicy mango craft hard seltzer has a crisp, light finish with a hint of heat from real cayenne powder.

Strawberry Citrus

Packed with real fruit flavor, our strawberry citrus craft hard seltzer gets its pink hue and crisp, light finish from real blood orange puree and hibiscus flower.

About Bale Breaker Brewing Co.

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the heart of the Yakima Valley. Hops are in the family’s DNA: the great-grandparents of sibling-owners Meghann Quinn, Kevin Smith, and Patrick Smith first planted hops in the Yakima Valley in 1932, the year before Prohibition ended. Over four generations, their love of hops has evolved into a passion for craft beer. Today, Meghann, Kevin, Patrick along with Meghann’s husband, Kevin Quinn, operate a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility surrounded by their family’s hop fields, crafting seven year-round canned beers including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA, and are distributed throughout Washington, Idaho, and Oregon.

For More Information:

https://www.balebreaker.com