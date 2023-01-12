You Don’t Know Jack — Until Now With SanTan Brewing Company’s Newest Creations

CHANDLER, Arizona — New years, new beers.

SanTan Brewing Company has launched two new craft beers, with a third on its way, as part of its “Jack” series of beverages to start the new year. The new additions to the “Jack” family are:

JungleJack Tropical Hazy IPA (5.7 percent alcohol by volume): Tropical pineapple and banana flavors burst out of a sea of sweet oranges as this sessionable Hazy IPA cools your thirst.

SuperJack Imperial Hazy IPA (9.1 ABV): This supped-up version of our classic JuicyJack brew features fruity aromas with a hazy sweet tropical fruit finish. Flavors include a body built by Mosaic and Cashmere hops that explode with sweet orange and tangy citrus aromas.

COMING SOON, BajaJack Salted Lime Lager: Coming in February, this lager features a hint of salted lime flavor that will have you daydreaming about surfing the swells at Rosarito beach.

They join SanTan favorite JuicyJack, a popular year-round IPA, and the new seasonal LumberJack Oatmeal Maple Amber to make up a new family of beers with a broad spectrum of fun and foodie-inspired flavor.

“We wanted to create a series of beers that has a common, approachable quality but can be enjoyed in different settings and different times of year,” said Anthony Canecchia, founder + brewmaster of SanTan Brewing Company and SanTan Spirits. “JuicyJack is our most popular craft beer, and we believe the other newer members of the Jack family will be a great complement to it as we continue to brew beers with Uncommon Quality for Everyday Occasions.”

JungleJack and SuperJack are available in SanTan’s “Jack Packs,” featuring the other beers in the Jack line, at Costco stores throughout the Valley. Bars other than SanTan properties that have the Jack beers on tap can be viewed on the Beer Finder.

About SanTan Brewing Company

SanTan Brewing Company is proud to be an Arizona-based, award-winning producer of hand-crafted beers made with uncommon quality for everyday occasions. SanTan is the maker of a broad variety of Southwestern-style ales and lagers brewed to be refreshing, flavorful and perfect for any situation.

SanTan produces more than a dozen different craft brews that are available on a year-round basis as well as a number of different and delicious seasonal beers. SanTan Brewing Company’s brews can be enjoyed in our Chandler brew pub, and can be found in the finest restaurants and stores throughout Arizona.

https://www.santanbrewing.com