Yardley Brothers Releases First CBD-Infused Beer

HONG KONG – Yardley Brothers have partnered with Open Book Extracts (OBX) Asia to release its first CBD infused beer. Lo/Hi Mango Cheesecake CBD Sour is the first installment in a range of CBD beers planned by Hong Kong’s most creative craft brewery.

In partnering with OBX, Yardley Brothers can utilize OBX ingredients produced from organically grown hemp from family-owned, U.S.-based farms by farmers with generations of experience. The OBX network of hand-selected farmers have pioneered hemp cultivation, production, and agricultural technology with environmentally friendly, Good Agricultural Practices-compliant growing methods.

“I’ve long been a fan of Yardley Brothers’ craft beers and am excited to work with them on their newest creative venture,” said Laurie Goldberg, CEO of OBX Asia.

Lo/Hi Mango Cheesecake CBD Sour is brewed with 66mg of CBD per litre using Hydrobond, OBX’s proprietary Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-free, water-soluble CBD developed in partnership with global ingredient supplier Prinova. Available by the keg, Lo/Hi Mango Cheesecake CBD Sour illuminates the glass with a saffron yellow hue for a juicy, refreshing, and super chilled out low alcohol (0.9% ABV) craft beer reminiscent of a fresh slice of creamy, mango drenched vanilla cheesecake.

Yardley Brothers Craft Brewery Founder Luke Yardley commented on the inspiration for his latest unique brew and the changing landscape of the beer drinking scene:

“Beer consumers are looking for alternatives to standard alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, and CBD is just the beginning. With that in mind, I see the future role of bars as being social pharmacies able to offer an array of options tailored toward the specific needs of the consumer.”

About Yardley Brothers Craft Brewery

Yardley Brothers Craft Brewery is dedicated to pushing the craft beer industry forward by producing creative, unusual, quality beer. Run by a team of family and friends, Yardley Brothers combines the care and craftsmanship of traditional methods with forward-thinking innovation, forging a unique path for craft beer and setting the trends in flavour and production.

First brewed in Luke Yardley’s living room on Lamma Island, Yardley Brothers has grown alongside the Hong Kong craft beer scene, opening its Kwai Hing brewery in 2016. Since then, the brand has become synonymous with excellence and creativity in craft beer. Today, Yardley Brothers is well known for its signature sour beers as well as the staple brews Lamma Island IPA, Hong Kong Bastard Imperial Ale, Seize the Means Chocolate Fudge Stout, Machine Men Pale Ale, plus seasonal and experimental limited release brews. www.yardleybrothers.hk/

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., USA, Open Book Extracts (OBX) is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry’s true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina’s Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is positioned to be the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.