Yakima Chief Hops Releases Pink Boots Blend

YAKIMA, Wash. — The leading American-based global hop supplier, Yakima Chief Hops, has released its 2nd Annual Pink Boots Blend, in collaboration with Pink Boots Society, an international nonprofit organization supporting women in the brewing profession. Available for a limited time to commercial brewers, this seasonal proprietary hop blend celebrates women in the beer and brewing industries, and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Pink Boots Society scholarship funds.

Each year, Yakima Chief Hops staff and Pink Boots Society members gather around a table filled with a wide variety of hop samples during the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. The team carefully rubs, smells and experiences each hop sample, and decides on the recipe for the blend to be released the following year. The Pink Boots Blend is then released to registered brewers prior to International Women’s Day on March 8th, and brewers are encouraged to create their own celebratory brews.

Sales proceeds from the 2018 Pink Boots Blend contributed approximately $40,000 for the Pink Boots Society scholarship fund, helping to offer educational opportunities to women in the beer and brewing industries. Educational opportunities include technical and non-technical seminars, courses and tours that empower women to advance their careers in beer and brewing professions. Scholarship opportunities are open to women anywhere in the world who are actively employed in the beer industry.

The upcoming Pink Boots Blend consists of a well-rounded mix of Pacific Northwestern hop varieties, including Loral, Mosaic, Simcoe, Sabro and Glacier. The combination creates a high aroma hop blend that contributes citrus, earthy and fruity aroma and flavor characteristics to beers.

The blend is produced and sold by Yakima Chief Hops as traditional T90 hop pellets with limited availability, and $3 per pound sold will be donated to the Pink Boots Society scholarship fund. For more information, please contact hops@yakimachief.com. To place an order, visit the Yakima Chief Hops website.

About Pink Boots Society

The Pink Boots Society was created to assist, inspire and encourage women beer industry professionals to advance their careers through education. We are the female movers and shakers in the beer industry. We get the beer brewed and fermented with the highest possible quality. We also own breweries, package the beer, design beers, serve beers, write about beer, and cover just about any aspect of beer, and we are all women. Most importantly, we teach each other what we know through our own seminar programs, and we help each other advance our beer careers by raising money for educational scholarships.

About Yakima Chief Hops

We are beer lovers, farmers and families who share a culture of pride, partnership and innovation. We are a network of passionate farm families drawing on multi- generations of experience to support and inspire the future of brewing. From learning to logistics, we’re making it easier for brewers around the world to find new ways to use our beloved hops for extraordinary results.