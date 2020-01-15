Wyder’s Cider Adds Can Packages to Product Offerings

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Wyder’s Hard Cider joins many other hard cider brands by offering their cider in cans. The combination of consumer lifestyle trends and production capabilities have led to this shift for Wyder’s. The change started this pastfall with the discontinuation of their Pear and Raspberry 22oz bottle and replacing them with the 19.2 oz. can, which has had great reception from retailers and consumers.

Starting in 2020, Wyder’s will be launching a “Fruit Basket” six-pack variety pack with12oz sleek cans that includes two (2) cans of their popular styles Pear, Raspberry andPrickly Pineapple. Because of Wyder’s dedication to offering fruit-forward styles, they thought “Fruit-Basket” was the perfect name to pay homage to the brand’s history.

“Our fans are active people so we wanted to give them a package that fit their lifestyle better” said Bridget Blacklock, Wyder’s Vice President of Marketing. “Additionally, our retailer and distributor partners have been asking us to consider can packages for sometime and with updates to our production capabilities we knew this was the right time.”

Wyder’s will still be available in six-pack 12oz brown bottles for all styles, and the Wyder’s Fruit Basket will have a slow roll out beginning in January 2020 focused onWest Coast markets. 19.2oz cans have already started replacing the 22oz brown bottles.For more information on if these packages in your market, check out Wyder’s product locator at http://www.wyders.com/#locator-module.

About Vermont Cider Co.

Vermont Cider Company is a leading hard cider maker in the United States, with a state of the art cidery located in Middlebury, Vermont. Vermont Cider Company crafts a variety of ciders fora variety of consumers. There’s ultra-craft Vermont Cider Co., iconic Woodchuck, fruit-forward Wyder’s as well as the classic Magners Irish Cider and Blackthorn, rounding out our import offerings. Vermont Cider Company reinvigorated American hard cider in 1991, with the launchof Woodchuck, and stays focused on the category today through our commitment to crafting innovative and refreshing hard ciders. For more information about Vermont Cider Company, please visit: www.vtciderco.com