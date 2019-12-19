Wormtown Brewery at Patriot Place Officially Opens

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Wormtown Brewery at Patriot Place officially opened as Foxborough’s first brewery and taproom in a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, December 11.

Wormtown General Manager Scott Metzger, Wormtown Managing Partner David Fields, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place Brian Earley and Foxborough town officials were on hand to open the new brewery. Earley and Foxborough Town Manager William Keegan also poured the ceremonial first beers after Wormtown’s official opening.

“We are thrilled to open Wormtown’s second brewery and taproom and the first in Foxborough here at Patriot Place,” Earley said. “Wormtown’s unique and locally crafted beers combined with their state-of-the-art taproom provides a great new offering for our guests.”

The Worcester-based brewery held a soft opening at the Patriot Place location in late October, but has been continually adding to the space in the lead-up to the official ribbon cutting. Wormtown Brewery offers pints and flights from 14 draft lines, a variety of packaged beer for patrons to purchase and take home and a wide food selection for guests to enjoy. The space features a 2,500-square-foot-taproom, outdoor patio space and 7bbl brewing system allowing the brewery to craft new and distinct beers from its original Worcester location.

“We are so excited to officially open at Patriot Place and welcome guests to our new brewery and taproom,” Fields said. “We look forward to continuing to share Wormtown’s new and locally crafted beers with everyone here at Patriot Place.”

As part of opening week, Wormtown also hosted a grand opening party for the public on Saturday, December 14 that featured live music, food and appearances from the End Zone Militia and Santa.

About Wormtown Brewery

Founded in 2010, Wormtown Brewery is committed to brewing world-class beers using locally sourced ingredients regardless of cost. Our motto “A Piece of Mass in Every Glass” means our beers are crafted with the freshest ingredients for the freshest beer. This dedication to quality over quantity has earned us over 180 awards worldwide for a vast collection of recipes; but if it’s a premier IPA you are looking for, we know how to make you Be Hoppy®! Find out more by visiting: www.wormtownbrewery.com

About Patriot Place

Patriot Place is a shopping, dining and entertainment destination located adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Patriot Place features large and boutique retailers, 17 casual to high-end restaurants and other nightlife venues. Among the highlights of Patriot Place are New England’s first Bass Pro Shops, a state-of-the-art, 14-screen Showcase Cinema De Lux, the award-winning Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon, the retro-style bowling alley, Splitsville Luxury Lanes featuring live entertainment by Howl at the Moon and Topgolf Swing Suite, the modern gastro sports pub, CBS Sporting Club, the four-star Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Foxborough/Patriot Place. For more information, visit www.patriot-place.com, follow Patriot Place on Twitter (twitter.com/patriotplace) or like Patriot Place on Facebook (facebook.com/patriotplace).