WORCESTER, Mass. – Wormtown Brewery and Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation have officially teamed up to launch a postcard campaign that hopes to bring meals to those in need and a smile to people’s faces.

Starting on June 8th, Wormtown’s curbside to-go will be offering two postcard options to “Share a Smile” with a friend. You can either buy a $10 or $20 postcard that Wormtown will then mail to a friend of your choice for a surprise that is sure to make them smile. A donation will be made from the sale of each postcard to The Worcester County Food Bank and Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation will match every dollar raised. Postcards can also be purchased on-site when the taprooms open on Thursday June 11th.

“Worcester County Food Bank is thrilled to partner with Wormtown Brewery and the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation on their “Share a Smile” postcard campaign,” said Jean McMurray, chief executive officer. “Support from the campaign makes it possible for us and our network of food pantries and meal programs to provide help and hope to our neighbors struggling with food insecurity during this challenging time. Thank you!”

“Now more than ever, we could all use a reason to smile, and what better way to do that than through beer and charity” said Managing Partner David Fields. “We hope this “Share a Smile” project not only spreads the message of Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation but also brings much needed food to tables all across Worcester County in these trying times.”

This is the first official collaboration of the brewery and the foundation but their connection is a natural one since Wormtown’s flagship beer Be Hoppy IPA uses Harvey Ball’s iconic smiley face as the inspiration for its design.

Charles Ball, Managing Trustee of the Foundation said, “We are excited to team up with Wormtown to help ease hunger in Worcester County. Our Foundation, established in 2002 to honor Harvey Ball’s name and smiley face legacy, is committed to changing this world for the better, one smile at a time. Where better to do that but right here!”

To purchase a postcard visit: toasttab.com/wormtownbrewery-worcester/v3

About Wormtown Brewery

Founded in 2010, Wormtown Brewery is committed to brewing world-class beers using locally sourced ingredients regardless of cost. Our motto “A Piece of Mass in Every Glass” means our beers are crafted with the freshest ingredients for the freshest beer. This dedication to quality over quanwery.comtity has earned us over 180 awards worldwide for a vast collection of recipes; but if it’s a premier IPA you are looking for, we know how to make you Be Hoppy®! Find out more by visiting: www.wormtownbrewery.com

About The Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation

The Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2001 to honor the name and memory of Harvey Ball, the artist who in 1963 created that international symbol of goodwill, the smiley face. Harvey Ball believed that each one of us has the ability to make a positive difference in this world and he lived according to that belief. He knew that any effort to improve the world, no matter how small, was worthwhile. And he understood the power of a smile and a kind act. In furtherance of that philosophy the Foundation focuses on small, grass-roots charitable efforts that otherwise receive little attention or funding. Find out more by visiting: https://www.worldsmile.org/

About Worcester County Food Bank

Worcester County Food Bank (WCFB) is the region’s leading anti-hunger organization, distributing enough food annually for 5.1 million meals in partnership with food donors, supporters, and volunteers. WCFB provides donated food to a network of 115 Partner Agencies, including food pantries, community meal programs, and shelters. This past year, WCFB and its Partner Agencies served 75,000 people in the community. WCFB also advocates within the community and at the state and federal levels for systemic and sustainable solutions to the problem of hunger. WCFB’s mission is to engage, educate, and lead Worcester County in creating a hunger-free community. 94 percent of all donated resources go directly towards creating a hunger-free community. See: www.foodbank.org.

For More Information

wormtownbrewery.com/share-a-smile/