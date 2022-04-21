Workhorse Brewing Company Reopens Philadelphia Taproom

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Workhorse Brewing Company is thrilled to announce that their Philadelphia taproom has reopened. Located at 2401 Walnut Street, the taproom will offer draught beer and beer to-go as well as live music on certain nights. Their second taproom is now known as Workhorse Brewing SRT due to its proximity to the Schuylkill River Trail.

“We shut down operations in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it was time to open the draught lines again and bring the Workhorse Brewing taproom experience closer to our Philadelphia drinkers,” said Steph Siciliano, Workhorse Brewing Company’s Brand Manager. “We’re excited to be continuing our partnership with Spread Bagelry and Cozette Pizza, who will be providing our guests with great food options while they sip on their favorite Workhorse brews.”

The new taproom has a gorgeous outside patio overlooking the Schuylkill River, 30th Street Station and parts of the Philadelphia skyline. Walkers, runners and bikers on the trail can easily get to the taproom from the 24th Street steps to grab a pint or two.

Operating hours for Workhorse Brewing SRT are Wednesday-Friday from 4pm-9pm and Saturday-Sunday from 12p-9p. The space is also available to be booked for happy hours and private parties.

ABOUT WORKHORSE BREWING COMPANY

Located in King of Prussia, PA, Workhorse has been churning out top-notch brews since August 2018. Workhorse is known for their core brands: New England IPA, West Coast IPA and Golden Lager; however, they are becoming renowned for their incredible sour ales, one of which landed them a Silver Medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (Prickly Pear Margarita Gose). With a 5,000 square-foot taproom, guests can try all their favorite core and limited seasonal beers with a view right into their brewhouse. If guests can’t make it out to the brewery, they’ll be able to find Workhorse on retailer shelves throughout southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Workhorse strives to create a welcoming and enjoyable experience for all craft beer lovers with each beer made right.

For More Information:

https://www.workhorsebrewing.com/