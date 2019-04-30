Workhorse Brewing Company Launches Portable Beer Flight

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa – Workhorse Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the release of Flights To Go, craft beer’s first portable beer flight. Each “Flight” is comprised of six 8 oz. cans featuring three ales and three lagers, handcrafted by Workhorse’s award-winning brewmaster Nate Olewine. The variety packs will be available for purchase at Workhorse’s 70,000 square foot production facility and Taproom in King of Prussia, as well as select bars, restaurants, bottle shops and distributors throughout greater Philadelphia.

In a market with a myriad of options for the beer drinker, our goal from day one has been to create an accessible, approachable portfolio of no-nonsense beers,” said Workhorse CEO/co-founder Dan Hershberg. “Rather than seek to differentiate our brand through unique styles and over-the-top can labels, we’ve maintained a focus on consistency of product and highlighting our core beers as dependable, reliable options for the local consumer.”

Featuring six, year-round styles — New England IPA, West Coast IPA, Pale Ale, Helles, Vienna Lager and Pilsner — Flights To Go showcases a broad array of hop-forward ales and clean, crisp lagers designed to appeal to a wide variety of craft fans. The smaller, 8 oz. can provides tasting size portions for those either unfamiliar with the brand, allowing them to sample and choose their favorite, or those interested in consuming a few different flavors without having to drink substantial quantities in one sitting. The variety pack is perfect for parties, and the portable nature of the cans means that they’re ideal for the golf course, picnics or the beach.

To help celebrate this exciting release, Workhorse has created a two-week “Launch Plan” featuring nearly a dozen events both at the Taproom and with local partners. Highlights include “Flights and Flights,” an indoor skydiving and beer sampling at iFly King of Prussia, a small plates beer dinner with True Food Kitchen and an Easter candy pairing at the brewery. For more details on the full schedule of events or to learn more about Flights To Go, please visit our website at www.workhorsebrewing.com.