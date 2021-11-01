Wood’s High Mountain Distillery Releases Three New Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

SALIDA, Colorado – Wood’s High Mountain Distillery has released three new Ready-to-Drink cocktails in 12-ounce aluminum cans. This new line of cocktails was made at the distillery “with real ingredients, from award-winning spirits, by real bartenders.” Recipes were developed and named after Wood’s head Mixologist Taylor “Gingi” Howell and perfected in our Tasting Room prior to being released. The Gin & Tonic was made using the tonic recipe from Colorado-based Timberline Tonic. In addition, by using ingredients such as whole leaf teas, real lemon peel, fresh ginger root, house-made bitters and, of course, our award-winning spirits, we are able to create premium tasting room cocktails at ABVs that range from 8-11%.

The new line of cocktails includes:

Gin & Tonic, made with our Treeline Gin and Colorado’s Timberline Tonic with house-made Grapefruit and Lemon Bitters. 11% ABV.

Gingi’s Craft Cocktails Treeline Gin, Black Tea and Cardamom, made with our Treeline Gin, organic Assam and Orange Pekoe Tea, Cardamom and Lemon Peel. 8% ABV.

Gingi’s Craft Cocktails Vodka Ginger Lemon, made with our Vodka, Ginger Liqueur, fresh ginger root, and lemon peel. 8% ABV.

The canned cocktails are available in Colorado now and online from woodsdsitllery.com starting November 1st. Suggested retail price is $16/4-pack.

For More Information:

https://woodsdistillery.com/rtd/