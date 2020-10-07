Woodchuck Hard Cider Introduces 100 Calorie Variety Pack

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Woodchuck® Hard Cider is gearing up for a Fall season packed with innovation. Over the past couple of years, the Vermont-based brand has taken a new approach to their liquids with styles like Bubbly Pearsecco, Sangria, Sippin’ Citrus, and Mimosa. In the coming months fans will see the release of a new, better-for-you, 12-can variety pack featuring four fruit-forward styles. These include Black Cherry, Cranberry Lime, Watermelon, and Citrus.

Each variety in the Woodchuck 100 Variety Pack is certified gluten free, only 100 calories, 4.2% ABV, contains only 2 grams of sugar, 0 added sugar, and has no artificial ingredients.

“We are thrilled about this new variety pack,” said Bridget Blacklock, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’ve all seen the shift towards low sugar, low calorie drinks, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring fans a cider option within this healthier space. Our head cider maker, John Matson, created four awesome varieties that have that full-flavored taste with a light body and low calories. We cannot wait for fans to try these ciders!”

Limited availability in East and Central regions beginning in September, with distribution growing throughout the Fall. Enjoy a new take from the brand that started the American cider revolution. We like it.

