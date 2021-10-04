Woodchuck Hard Cider Celebrates 30th Anniversary

MIDDLEBURY, Vermont – Woodchuck Hard Cider, the brand that started the American cider revolution in 1991, celebrates its 30th anniversary this Fall. To mark the momentous occasion, the brand has unveiled a variety of initiatives. Woodchuck is pleased to announce that it has brought back several ‘Fan Favorite’ ciders from the last 30 years, all now available for sale online and across the United States. Woodchuck’s limited-edition ‘Fan Favorite’ releases include Blueberry, Dark & Dry 802 and Barrel Select.

Since launching in 1991, starting with Woodchuck Amber, word quickly spread about the unique taste of Woodchuck and hard cider in general. It didn’t take long for consumers across the Northeast to find Woodchuck as the brand rapidly expanded and built a cult like-following in the early days. Soon enough, all of the Northeast was able to discover the crisp, refreshing, and bright taste of hard apple cider.

“It’s amazing to me, the brand coming from truly humble beginnings as we initially bottled our first Amber cider on an old soda filler in a small, two-car garage, to be sitting here today in a state-of-the-art cidery 30 years later with distribution across the country. I couldn’t be prouder of what we created back in 1991,” says Greg Failing, Original Cider Maker, Woodchuck.

“While that two-car garage will always hold a special place in our hearts, we have since grown into an award-winning brand with a national footprint. We continue to innovate and push the boundaries of creativity through cider making, hoping to bring excitement to cider drinkers near and far,” says Bridget Blacklock, Chief Commercial Officer, Vermont Cider Company. “We look forward to the next 30-years and are thrilled to announce that our official 30-year celebration will take place at Ciderstock right in our backyard in Middlebury, VT, in August 2022.”

In recent years, Woodchuck has revolutionized what is possible in the cider category with offerings spanning a variety of ciders including the newly released Woodchuck 100 Calorie Variety Pack, which delivers all the flavor of traditional cider, but with zero added sugar and low calories, 100’s ciders include Black Cherry, Cranberry Lime, Watermelon and Citrus, all presented in a sleek can. Rounding out the innovation offerings are ciders playing off trends within the drinks industry such as Mimosa, Sangria, Bubbly Rose and Pearsecco. Cider fans have plenty to look forward to as Woodchuck is set to release its Brunchpack in the Spring of 2022, which will feature these award-wining innovative ciders in an easy-to-buy variety pack.

Woodchuck has also launched a collection of limited-edition apparel marking the 30th anniversary and revealed a refreshed direct to consumer platform allowing cider fans access to Woodchuck’s portfolio of award-winning ciders. The new website will help consumers find a cider with ease whenever they can’t find it locally, Woodchuck’s team will ship directly from the cider house. Woodchuck’s limited-edition merchandise and cider store can be found on the Woodchuck website.

In addition, Woodchuck launched the ‘Woodchuck 30th Anniversary Artist Spotlight Series.” The social media campaign made its debut last month and highlights creatives every week through the Fall, all featured on Woodchuck’s blog and across Woodchuck’s social media channels. Be sure to visit Woodchuck’s blog and follow #ChuckTurns30 on Instagram where you’ll find 25 creatives helping to celebrate 30 years of creativity and innovation by sharing with Woodchuck what creativity means to them. Piggybacking off the Artist Spotlight Series, Woodchuck has also announced a crowd-sourcing competition where followers can submit their own works of art celebrating the 30th, five winners will be chosen and awarded limited-edition ciders and apparel from the brand.

About Woodchuck Hard Cider

As America’s original hard cider, we have always done things our own way, forging a tradition of quality and craftsmanship with every cider batch we craft. At Woodchuck, our Cider Makers meticulously oversee the details of every cider before any can, bottle or keg leaves our Cidery. It’s this special attention and passion for cider that ensures we always deliver a premium hard cider that is true to our roots. Enjoy the brand that started the American cider revolution.

About Vermont Cider Company

We reinvigorated American hard cider in 1991 and continue to lead the category through our commitment to crafting innovative and refreshing hard ciders. Vermont Cider Co. crafts a variety of ciders for a variety of consumers. Our portfolio is as diverse as our fans. There’s iconic Woodchuck, fruit-forward Wyder’s as well as the classic Magners and Blackthorn, rounding out our import offerings. Most recently, in Summer 2021, Vermont Cider Co. introduced Day Chaser, a vodka based RTD canned cocktail.

For More Information:

https://www.woodchuck.com/