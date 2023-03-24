WISEACRE Brewing Company Expands Distribution to Wisconsin

WISEACRE Brewing Company launches statewide distribution in Wisconsin via Beechwood Distributing. Two of the Memphis-based brewery’s year-round beers – Gotta Get Up to Get Down Coffee Milk Stout, and the Great American Beer Festival Bronze Medal-winning Tiny Bomb Pilsner – will be available, along with Seasonal and Specialty Releases, in Total Wine and Whole Foods stores across Wisconsin, along with many other better beer stores, bars, and restaurants.

“In my time before WISEACRE, while brewing in Chicago, one of my favorite events each year was the Great Taste of the Midwest in Madison,” said Davin Bartosch, WISEACRE brewmaster and co-founder. “Wisconsin is truly one of the great beer states in our country and we are honored to join the shelves next to other top notch breweries.”

WISEACRE’s Tiny Bomb has grown to become the #4 Craft Pilsner in the country, growth fueled in part by the state-of-the-art production facility WISEACRE built in Downtown Memphis in 2020, which quintupled the brewery’s previous capacity. The new facility also led to the development of new beers and the creation of new packaging options, which include 12oz, 16oz, and 19.2oz cans coming in 6-packs, 4-packs, 12-packs, Variety Packs, and single-serve.

WISEACRE is currently sold in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., so the expansion to Wisconsin means that WISEACRE fans in a total of 20 states and the District of Columbia will be able to buy their WISEACRE favorites closer to home.

WISEACRE will kick-off its Wisconsin launch with events throughout the week at the following locations:

3/22 – Ferch’s Crafthouse Grille (418 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226)

3/23 – Dexter’s Pub (301 North St, Madison, WI 53704)

3/23 – Boone and Crockett (818 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53204)

About WISEACRE

WISEACRE Brewing Company opened in Memphis, Tennessee in 2013 after brothers and Memphis natives Davin and Kellan Bartosch gained experience working in the brewing industry around the country and even overseas including Davin’s brewing studies at Doeman’s Academy in Germany. Since then, WISEACRE has grown to have two brewery and taproom locations, more than 60 employees and distribution in seventeen states, and has made more 170 beers ranging from German lagers, to hoppy American styles, complex and boozy Belgian beers, and barrel aging beers to boot.

For More Information:

https://wiseacrebrew.com/