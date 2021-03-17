Willie’s Superbrew Hires Lee Schill as Head of Sales

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. — MA-based Willies Superbrew, makers of the world’s most award-winning seltzer, announced that it will be adding an industry veteran to its leadership team. Lee Schill will be joining as Head of Sales and will lead the current growth strategy within the Northeast. He will also direct Willie’s expansion down the East Coast. Lee previously worked on the leadership team at Flying Embers where he was their Chief Sales Officer. Before joining Flying Embers, Lee spent 20 years with industry giant Diageo where he held a wide variety of Senior Sales and Strategy roles. His final role at Diageo was National Director of the Convenience Channel.

“We started Willie’s with a kickstarter, 3 cuisinarts, and a dream to make a Hard Seltzer blended with Real Fruit. That foundation of quality ingredients means in the last 3 years we have won 18 medals for our product, and that we can attract incredible talent like Lee’s to help us scale and bring Willie’s to every store in America. With Lee’s incredible commercial knowledge and relationships we are looking forward to accelerating our expansion down the East Coast” said CEO & founder, Nico Enriquez. Willie’s is currently available in retailers across New England, New York, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania.

About Willie’s

Willie’s Superbrew is a hard seltzer blended with real fruit. It’s gluten free and low in carbs and calories, but brewed with thousands of pounds of real fruits and spices, meaning it’s bursting with real flavor. It’s about drinking real: a drink made from real ingredients, by real people, with real impact. Because that’s how it all started: when a goat farmer shared his home brew on a beach worth protecting.To honor that legacy, Willie’s hosts beach cleanups across the northeast, this year covering New Jersey, Long Island, and Cape Cod. Learn more about our drinks and our vision at superbrew.com.