Williams College Entrepreneurs Launch Canned Cocktail Brand ‘XED’

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A new generation of alcohol innovators is thinking out of the box and eager to disrupt an industry steeped in decades-old trends. Zeke Bronfman partners with fellow Williams College student Nate Medow to launch one of 2020’s breakout brands. XED (pronounced “crossed”) is a uniquely 21st Century venture ready to satiate the modern drinker’s palate.

In the last several years, the one hundred billion dollar beer industry has receded steadily as consumers look for refreshing lower-calorie alternatives. Positioned at the confluence of two quickly emerging segments in the alcohol industry — hard seltzers and ready-made canned drinks — XED innovators have created a class of their own by crafting delicious canned drinks with the authentic flavor profiles of your favorite cocktails, in the low-calorie, sessionable format consumers have come to know and love.

XED is unmistakably geared toward health-conscious millennial culture with each of four drinks inspired by the founders’ favorite cocktails (Mojito, Moscow Mule, Gin + Tonic, Vodka Soda) consisting of only 1 gram of sugar, 2 grams of carbohydrates, 120 calories, 5.7% ABV, and no gluten. While veteran industry experts try to understand young consumers, XED captures Gen Y at its best. Lifestyle changes are pivoting to wellness, better sleep habits, staying in shape, and saving money. XED literally crosses out unnecessary hurdles (including its zero tolerance for preservatives) so drinkers can enjoy sessionable cocktails without the guilt.

“XED was born out of necessity,” says founder and CEO Zeke Bronfman. “We were tired of being bloated from beer, and many of the alternative drinks either lack authentic flavor or are at a price-point that younger drinkers can’t have regular access to. We saw a gap in the market — so we started mixing our own drinks in our dorm rooms and eventually could not keep up with demand.”

“As a rugby player and a diabetic, I’m always conscious of what I’m putting in my body,” adds XED President Nate Medow. “XED offers a more health-minded alternative without sacrificing the integrity of real flavor. Data research and common sense tell us that this is what people want.”

XED launches in April 2020 with the distribution of 10,000 cases throughout New Jersey. After that, New York is the next stop on their multi-state expansion. XED comes in 12 oz. cans, and will be available in 6-Packs.

About XED

Like many great drinking stories, XED began in college. Co-founders Zeke Bronfman and Nate Medow were tired of beer, watery spiked seltzer, and syrupy hard lemonade as their main drinking options. A desire for a freshly mixed drink in a can with high-quality ingredients fueled the two 20-year-old entrepreneurs’ ambitions to craft their own line of alcoholic beverages. With the launch of XED, Zeke Bronfman carries forth the family values of beverage industry giants Samuel Bronfman and Edgar Bronfman Sr. (Zeke’s grandfather) of Seagram Company fame. XED launches in spring 2020 with four premium canned cocktails: Mojito, Moscow Mule, Gin + Tonic, and Vodka Soda. XED’s low-calorie, low-carb, gluten-free beverages contain 5.7% ABV and no preservatives or fillers. XED is backed by a notable advisory board including Strauss Zelnick (Founder, ZMC & Former Chairman of CBS), Edgar Bronfman Jr. (Former CEO, Seagram & Managing Partner, Accretive LLC), Adam Zoia (Founder, GloCap), Susan Greene (VP of Business Development, Original Sin Hard Cider & Former National Sales Manager, 21st Amendment Brewery), David Adler (Bizbash), Barbara Bernstein (Magnetar Capital), Daniel Budofsky (Pillsbury Winthrop Pittman Shaw), and Tommy Hester (Two Pitchers Brewing). For More Information, Please Visit: xedbeverages.com