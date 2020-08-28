Wiley Roots Turns Beer Into Ice Cream

GREELEY, Colo.— Wiley Roots Brewing Company announced that the brewery will be serving alcoholic, soft-serve, beer-infused ice cream from their new ice cream machine and will be releasing four new beers available to-go this weekend.

Starting on Thursday, August 26, 2020 at 7pm, customers will be able to order Ice Cream Truckz: Queen Whip, the brewery’s first ice cream, made from beer produced with puréed Strawberry, Caramel, Marshmallow, Vanilla, and Milk Sugar. Queen Whip ice cream will be available for pick up starting the next day, Friday, August 27, 2020 at 12pm.

In addition to the beer ice cream, customers will also be able to order four new beers online Thursday night, as four-pack cans to-go, including: Ice Cream Truckz: Camarostang, a smoothie style unpasteurized pastry sour ale with puréed raspberry, chocolate, vanilla, marshmallow, and milk sugar; Ice Cream Truckz: Queen Whip, a smoothie style unpasteurized pastry sour ale with puréed strawberry, caramel, marshmallow, vanilla, and milk sugar; A Visit from the Fruit Lady: Banana Orange Passion Fruit, a smoothie style unpasteurized fruited sour ale with puréed banana, orange, and passion fruit; and A Visit from the Fruit Lady: Blackberry Pomegranate Raspberry, a smoothie style unpasteurized fruited sour ale with puréed blackberry, pomegranate, and raspberry.

Two years ago, Wiley Roots made waves in the craft beer world with the release of Colorado’s first frozen sour beer slushie, Slush, a moderately-tart sour ale series that combines a kettle-soured base beer recipe and whole fruit purée. Since then, every summer, the brewery has released cans of Slush to-go and offered the same beer as a frozen slushie on site, with the help of a commercial-grade slushie machine that turns beer into alcoholic frozen beverages. This year, the brewery hopes to catch lightning in a bottle again, by creating a new pastry sour ale series that is inspired by classic ice cream truck desserts.

“We know serving beer from an ice cream machine may appear gimmicky, but for us it’s much more than that. It’s about making beer fun again and welcoming new beer drinkers. Since introducing the slushie machine two years ago, we have heard from a growing number of customers that they are now fans of the brewery because of these beers. While some folks get downright angry about what ‘is and is not beer’, we decided a long time ago to focus on what made people happy and to make beer that people loved to drink. I mean, at the end of the day, that’s what enjoying a beer is all about,” said Scott Davidson, Marketing Manager at Wiley Roots.

Customers seeking out Wiley Roots beer can buy directly from the brewery online at: https://shop.wileyroots.com or on the shelves in the craft beer section of most independent liquor stores across the Front Range. The upcoming Ice Cream Truckz and A Visit from the Fruit Lady release will only be available online from the brewery’s website, with pick up directly from the taproom.

About Wiley Roots Brewing Company

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on mixed-culture, barrel aged, and spontaneous beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.

