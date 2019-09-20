Wiley Roots to Release Hard Seltzer, East Coast-Style IPA and Slush Variants

GREELEY, Colo. — Wiley Roots Brewing Company has announced that the brewery will be releasing eight new beers on site and to-go this weekend, to celebrate the end of the summer. As part of their “End of Slush Party” the brewery will release three new Slush variants, two new frozen Slush variants, a new East Coast style IPA, and will be introducing their first hard seltzer.

Beginning this Friday, September 20, 2019 at 12pm, customers will be able to purchase Double Cherry Vanilla Limeade Slush, a Sour Ale with double the amount of puréed Sweet Cherry, Sweet Cherry Juice, and Limes with Vanilla; Orange Blossom Slush, a Sour Ale with puréed Mandarin Oranges and Vanilla; California Limeade Slush, a Sour Ale with puréed Limes, Coconut, and Hibiscus; frozen Triple Berry Milkshake Slush, a Sour Ale with puréed Strawberry, Raspberry, and Blackberry with Vanilla and Milk Sugar; frozen Piña Colada Slush, a Sour Ale with puréed Pineapple and Coconut; Swatches: Stardust Evening, an East Coast IPA with Galaxy and Vic Secret; Nice! Tangerine, a Hard Seltzer naturally essenced with whole fruit puréed Tangerine; and Nice! Lemon Ginger, a Hard Seltzer naturally essenced with Ginger and whole fruit puréed Lemons.

Over the past two years, Wiley Roots has gained a national following for their Slush series. Slush is the brewery’s a kettle soured golden ale that they use to create unique flavor combinations with fruit and adjuncts, to deliver a refreshingly tart drink, perfect for the hot summer months. Last year the brewery introduced Slush, becoming the first brewery in Colorado to serve a sour beer from a slushy machine. While this caused a bit of controversy, it instantly created a following for the beer and the brewery’s unique style of marketing, leading other breweries to create similar styles and renting slushy machines. This year, Wiley Roots added onto the series by serving Slush frozen in shareable tiki-style bowls, releasing Slush frozen in pouches, producing two Slush variants with kool-aid, and creating an Imperial “Super Slush” with double the fruit and alcohol, further cementing the brewery’s culture for experimental, creative, and fun beers.

With today’s announcement of Nice! hard seltzer, Wiley Roots becomes the first brewery in Greeley, Colorado to produce a hard seltzer. Over the past year, hard seltzers have gained tremendous popularity by appealing to new consumers and changing preferences in the craft beer demographic. Wiley Root’s seltzer believes their seltzer is unique because the brewery is not shying away from the fact that seltzers are often mocked for just being flavored water. The brewery instead highlights that Nice! uses Greeley’s award winning water, rated the “Best Tasting Water in the Nation” (2017) by the American Water Works Association. By creating a refreshing, highly carbonated seltzer base, then using whole fruit purées and natural ingredients, Wiley Roots hopes that their Nice! seltzer stands apart from their competition with a focus on quality and ingredients.

“When the seltzer craze hit this summer, I really didn’t have a plan to make our own version. Then a twelve pack of a certain wave-esque seltzer mysteriously showed up on our kitchen counter at home, thanks to Miranda, so I decided I needed to find out what all of the hullabaloo was about,” said Kyle Carbaugh, co-owner and brewer.

“Even though we don’t drink a lot of hard seltzers, we do drink a ton of sparkling water at the brewery and after drinking the Pellegreeley that debuted from our neighbors at the Weldwerks Invitational, it was enough to put us over the edge. At that point, we decided we needed to take on a project to craft a refreshing hard seltzer to showcase our amazing Greeley water, to have some fun with fruit and adjunct artistry that we are known for with Slush, and to offer something different than what was out there.”

Nice! seltzer will be available in Tangerine and Lemon Ginger. Both will be available starting Friday for $10 per 16 oz. 4-pack. Wiley Roots joins several other Colorado breweries experimenting with the style. Wiley Roots believes that Nice! will appeal to new consumers and craft beer nerds by offering something refreshing, low calorie, and unique.

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on mixed-culture, barrel aged, and spontaneous beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.