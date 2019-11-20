Wiley Roots to Release $100 Beer Box Set on Black Friday

GREELEY, Colo. — Wiley Roots Brewing Company announced has announced that the brewery will release five new beers and a special Black Friday box set on Thanksgiving (November 28, 2019) at 11:59pm, marking the first time a Colorado brewery has released a beer at midnight on Black Friday.

Beers to be released for this special event include Wooden Spoon & Whisk: Dark Chocolate Pecan Pie, an Imperial Stout with TCHO Ghanaian Cocoa Nibs, Pecan, Vanilla, and Graham Cracker. Double Citra Double Galaxy Funk Yo Couch, a Farmhouse mixed culture Saison with Brettanomyces double dry hopped with Citra hops and double dry hopped with Galaxy hops. Pastels: Northern Lights, a Milkshake IPA with puréed Blood Orange, Vanilla, and Milk Sugar dry hopped with Mosaic, Cascade, and Ekuanot hops. Midnight on the Run, an Imperial Stout brewed with chocolate malt, organic cocoa powder, TCHO Ghanaian Cocoa Nibs, and all natural pure chocolate extract. The final beer will be Du Hast Cake, a Bourbon barrel aged German Chocolate Cake Imperial Stout, brewed with Bottle Logic Brewing Company (Anaheim, CA), with cacao husk and coconut powder, then aged in Tennessee Bourbon whiskey barrels for 15 months with 12 lbs per barrel of toasted coconut and ½ lb per barrel of Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla beans.

In a post on Facebook, the brewery announced that they will be selling “50 limited edition Black Friday box sets to the first 50 people in line” which contain one handmade wooden box, one signed can of Midnight on the Run, one signed can of Barrel Aged Du Hast Cake, one on-site pour of Midnight on the Run, one on-site pour of Barrel Aged Du Hast Cake, one four-pack of Midnight on the Run, and one four-pack of Barrel Aged Du Hast Cake for $100 per set.

Kyle Carbaugh, co-owner and head brewer, said that they are releasing beer on Black Friday at midnight, as an homage to the brewery’s cat, Midnight. This year, the brewery created a beer named after her with her likeness on the label, calling the beer “Midnight on the Run.”

“We wanted to do something special this year for Black Friday, so we decided to release five new beers at midnight with a special box set. We also made shirts and glasses themed with Midnight’s likeness. Last month, we released Midnight stickers that were surprisingly popular, so we decided to brew a beer with the same likeness on the label. We are really excited to change up our usual release format, and to see people enjoy these beers when most other breweries are closed. If people can’t make the midnight release, we’ll be open at 12pm on Friday, November 29 with 150 allocations of Du Hast Cake and plenty of the other beers available on-site and to-go.”

Over the years, Black Friday has been marked by breweries releasing barrel aged stouts, most notably starting with Goose Island Beer Company in Chicago, Illinois. Every year on Black Friday, Goose Island releases its Bourbon County Brand Stout across the country. In the last few years, small breweries have co-opted Black Friday as their own in an attempt to redirect customers from the Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABInBEV) owned Goose Island, which is headquartered in Belgium, to local businesses.

Customers in line at 11:59pm on Thanksgiving day when the brewery opens, will have an opportunity to purchase box sets, Midnight glasses, Midnight shirts, and other Black Friday releases before anyone else. Wiley Roots anticipates this release to be one of their biggest to date, so customers are encouraged to check the brewery’s social media for an up-to-date status of what is available.

About Wiley Roots Brewing Company

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on mixed-culture, barrel aged, and spontaneous beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.