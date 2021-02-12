Wiley Roots Announces Release of Super Fruit Lady

GREELEY, CO — Wiley Roots Brewing Company announced today, that the brewery will celebrate the one year anniversary of A Visit from the Fruit Lady, their popular fruited sour ale series, with a special glass release and five new flavors, including a new “super” flavor.

On Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 6pm, Wiley Roots will release A Visit from the Fruit Lady: Apricot Pineapple Coconut, A Visit from the Fruit Lady: Peach Raspberry Lemon, A Visit from the Fruit Lady: Blackberry Lime, A Visit from the Fruit Lady: Mango Passionfruit Key Lime Fruit, and a new double fermented, double fruited, higher alcohol variant called A Visit from the Super Fruit Lady: Strawberry Banana. All beers will be available online with pick up directly from the taproom starting Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 12pm.

At the beginning of 2020, Wiley Roots launched A Visit from the Fruit Lady to follow up with the success of Slush, a moderately-tart fruited sour ale series, by adding more fruit to the recipe to create a new smoothie-like sour ale series. Smoothie-style sours like Visit from the Fruit Lady use unfermented fruit to produce a smoothie-like consistency, similar to a Jamba Juice or Odwalla juice, but with alcohol. Smoothie-style sour ales have been growing in popularity across the country, creating a new beer trend that breweries are having a difficult time keeping up with.

Last month, Wiley Roots released four brand-new flavor variants of the series, immediately selling out, leaving many customers upset that they were unable to get cans. Kyle Carbaugh, Co-Founder and Head Brewer at Wiley Roots, said that he hopes their new 30BBL brewing system will help the brewery meet that demand.“In December we purchased a new brewhouse to try to meet demand, but everytime we increase production, more people find out about this series and tell their friends, so demand keeps catching up to supply. We’re hoping that with this release for the one year anniversary of the series, people are able to get cans that have otherwise been shut out before.” said Carbaugh.

Anyone that is interested in buying a few four-packs of A Visit from the Fruit Lady should plan on visiting Wiley Roots website (https://shop.wileyroots.com) before 6pm on Sunday. The brewery is also holding a limited glass lottery for 10 hand-blown glasses that will be available to 10 winners for $350 per glass. Anyone interested in purchasing a glass should visit Wiley Roots social media for rules and details.

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on mixed-culture, barrel aged, and spontaneous beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.