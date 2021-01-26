Wiley Roots Announces Low Calorie and Low Alcohol Lager

GREELEY, CO — Wiley Roots Brewing Company announced today that the brewery is releasing Nearly Dry Lager, a new low calorie, low carb, and low alcohol lager, available on site or to-go, starting Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12pm.

Nearly Dry is an American Light Lager with 109 calories, 3.5 carbs, and only 3.5% alcohol by volume per 16 ounces. It’s described as “an easy drinking, incredibly crisp, full flavored beer made for enjoying while staying active, working on projects around the house, baking new recipes, enjoying a great meal, or doing anything else that keeps you going.” Nearly Dry will only be available directly from the brewery, but the brewery said that they may expand production and distribution if there is demand for it.

Wiley Roots joins a fast growing list of craft breweries across the country producing low-alcoholic beer and non-alcoholic beers to meet an increase in consumer demand for lower alcohol and health centric alternatives. Last year, 17 percent of craft beer drinkers said they were more interested in low-alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks than a few years ago, according to the Brewer’s Association. In the last two years, the Brewer’s Association also reported that non-alcoholic beer grew from 0.30 percent of beer sales by volume to 0.40 percent.

Miranda Carbaugh, Co-Owner and Chief Operations Officer, said that by announcing Nearly Dry Lager and their new “Nearly Dry January” campaign, that the brewery hopes to be able to capture this new segment of consumers.

“Dry January has always been a kinda dirty word in the craft beer world. This year, it’s viewed by a lot of breweries as another strain on what’s already been a hard year. For us, we think that having a healthy discussion around alcohol consumption is a good thing and that our business should be a part of that discussion through a new beer offering, rather than push it under the rug and do our best to ignore the growing sentiment. By creating a low-alcohol option that is still full of flavor, we believe that we’ll be able to keep our regulars happy and offer something to customers that want to limit their consumption.” said Miranda Carbaugh.

About Wiley Roots Brewing Company

Wiley Roots Brewing Company believes beer should be unique, crafted from the highest quality ingredients, and brewed with a sense of responsibility to the craft and to the surrounding community. We believe that brewing craft beer is an art and that it should be grounded in the core values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and the belief in one’s ability to create and share. We are a small, independently owned brewery with a unique focus on mixed-culture, barrel aged, and spontaneous beers in downtown Greeley, Colorado. Our beers have been awarded medals at the Great American Beer Festival in 2018 (Silver), 2017 (Gold), 2015 (Gold), 2013 (Bronze), and 2017 (Silver) at the Mazer Cup International. Wiley Roots Brewing Company was founded by Kyle Carbaugh and Miranda Carbaugh and opened in the summer of 2013.