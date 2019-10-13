WILD TONIC to Release Backwoods Bliss Reserve Hard Jun Kombucha

COTTONWOOD, Ariz.– Nearly a year in the making, WILD TONIC’s prize winning 7.6% ABV Reserve Hard Jun Kombucha, Backwoods Bliss, will be available this November. This limited release is out just in time to discover an impressively unique drink to enjoy with good company this holiday season.

Beyond being part of the newest breakthrough beverage category of ‘Kombucha’, Backwoods Bliss Reserve Hard Jun goes ‘Above and Beyond Kombucha’, presenting a wildly innovative flavor profile unlike any other in its class. The barrel-aged Jun Kombucha brew, Gold Medal winner at the 2018 Great International Beer, Cider, Mead & Sake Competition, enchants the palate with smoky notes of oak, toasted toffee, caramel, and maple, notes of honey and vanilla, finishing with a honeysuckle and jasmine perfume. Due to the complex aging and fermentation process, quantities of Backwoods Bliss are limited and only available while supplies last.

For those new to Jun Kombucha, WILD TONIC® is a passionately crafted brew made with a primary ferment of organic tea, honey, and a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). Jun differs from its traditional Kombucha cousins made with processed cane sugar, known to produce a more sour profile – while Jun presents a palate-pleasing, smooth effervescence due to its use of organic honey. During an all-natural secondary fermentation, the alcohol content is brought up to 7.6% ABV using sustainably sourced, fresh ingredients to create a bright and delicate flavor. Each bottle contains 1 billion+ probiotics at the time of production and has zero gluten, no added sulfites or artificial flavorings.

A creative endeavor inspired by artist and founder Holly Lyman, each bottle in the WILD TONIC 7.6% ABV Reserve Line (including flavors Dancing Naked, Mind Spank, and Wild Love) showcase original art pieces on the labels influenced by the craft blend in a signature cobalt blue 750ml bottle.

“We are thrilled to release Backwoods Bliss just in time for the holidays!” says founder Holly Lyman.

About WILD TONIC

A woman-owned company based out of Arizona, WILD TONIC aims to generate a farm-to-bottle experience by infusing their Jun Kombucha with fresh-picked organic fruits, herbs and botanicals, many of which are grown locally in the majestic red rocks of Sedona, Arizona. WILD TONIC is an environmentally friendly, ‘better for you’ alcohol that you can feel good about drinking! Distributed since 2015, WILD TONIC has been featured in publications such as Forbes, The Food Network, Sunset Magazine, The Washington Post, Food & Beverage Magazine and PopSugar. The Jun brewery holds prestigious industry awards such as Beverage Industry Magazine’s ‘Innovative Product of the Year 2017’, and is the winner of Gold Medals at the Great International Beer, Cider, Mead and Sake Competition and the Proof Awards by Food & Beverage Magazine. As a premium beverage, WILD TONIC can be found at esteemed resorts and restaurants across the country including L’Auberge de Sedona, The Palazzo Las Vegas, Four Seasons, Canyon Ranch and Emeril Lagasse’s Restaurants.

About Good Omen Bottling, LLC

At WILD TONIC®, our passion is for pioneering cutting edge ferments in the world of Craft Brewing. Our award-winning Hard Jun Kombucha, along with our non-alcohol Jun, emanate mastery of the ancient art of fermentation with the unique use of sustainably sourced honey for an unparalleled signature smooth taste. We infuse exotic varietals of teas with organic fruits and botanicals to create light yet flavorful elixirs that promote an elevated drinking experience. The effervescent nectar inside of each cobalt blue bottle is a crafted expression of our commitment to uncompromising quality, exceptional taste and conservation of the bee population for future generations. At WILD TONIC®, we want you to feel good about what’s inside. WILD TONIC is above & beyond Kombucha. To learn more about the WILD TONIC® brand, visit: http://www.wildtonic.com/.