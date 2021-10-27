Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha Announces the Return of Chai Pear

COTTONWOOD, Arizona – WILD TONIC® Jun Kombucha announces the return of its seasonal fan-favorite flavor Chai Pear. The must-have fall beverage that is not only refreshing with the juicy pear flavor, it is carefully crafted to perfection with seasonal flavor notes of warm cinnamon, honey and slight fennel sweetness creating the delicious Chai Spice Blend. You are sure to fall in love with Wild Tonic’s Chai Pear seasonal flavor.

The seasonal offering, Chai Pear, is available in Wild Tonic’s environmentally friendly signature cobalt blue16oz bottle in traditional October, anon-alc Jun Kombucha, hitting store shelves nationwide (Natural Grocers nationally and various retailers across sub region markets), as well as e-commerce. Check the store locator to find a retailer new you. In addition, Wild Tonic is currently available on Instacart and Amazon, Favor, PostMates, Uber Eats, Holiday Wine Cellar, and many other retailers and beverage delivery services around the country. Distributed in 45 states, Wild Tonic can be found in natural health food stores, major retail chains, and exclusive restaurants and resorts.

Not all Kombucha is created equally! Wild Tonic is classified as the champagne of kombucha. What sets Wild Tonic apart from other kombucha on the market is It is crafted primarily with honey instead of cane sugar which produces a refreshing, delicate result, absent of a ‘vinegar’ bite common in traditional Kombucha. The initial brew of sustainably sourced tea and honey along with a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) is infused with organic fruits, herbs and botanicals to create the signature smooth taste. Wild Tonic contains prebiotics, probiotics, amino acids and antioxidants, without any artificial flavorings or sulfites.

Wild Tonic offers traditional non-alc Jun Kombucha in 12/12 oz cans for $29.99, Hard Kombucha 8/12oz cans for $29.99 and 16/12oz cans for $55.00. Non-alc is available to ship nationwide, Hard kombucha will initially be available for Ecomm purchase in Arizona only. Non- Alc flavors include Raspberry Goji Rose, Blueberry Basil, Mango Ginger, Blackberry Mint, Lavender Love, Tropical Turmeric, Rosemary Lemon -l and Hard Kombucha is available in flavors Blackberry Mint, Tropical Turmeric, Hoppy Buzz, Wild Love, Dancing Naked, Backwoods Bliss and Mind Spank. Their new slim can packaging varieties will be available for direct purchase at online.

“We always look forward to Chai Pear’s annual return and our fans do, too,” said founder Holly Lyman. “Nothing gets you in the spirit of the fall season more than the warm flavors of cinnamon and fennel!”

About Wild TonicPR: P

The WILD TONIC® story begins with an artist and her passion for innovation and creativity. Painter, Holly Lyman, worked with beeswax, an ancient medium known as encaustic, for many years until she discovered the art of fermentation. One day, her love of painting with beeswax transformed into working with honey, another labor of love created by the bees. As with many creative endeavors that sometimes spill into other forms of expression, Holly unexpectedly found herself fascinated with a rare ferment known as Jun. She brewed with this living culture day after day until several years and brew experiments later, WILD TONIC® Jun Kombucha was born!

For More Information:

https://www.wildtonic.com