Wild Leap Releases Truck Chaser Creamsicle Double IPA

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Wild Leap is kicking off 2019 in a delicious way by releasing a new Double IPA series called Truck Chaser. Creamsicle Double IPA is the first beer in the series, hitting the shelves the second week of January. Truck Chaser Creamsicle will be the first Wild Leap beer to be sold in four packs instead of six packs and it will only be available in the market for a short time.

Brewed with a flavor combination of ripe orange, vanilla bean and milk sugar, Creamsicle Double IPA is designed to taste like a creamsicle straight from the ice cream truck. “We’ve had a lot of fun with this beer,” says Wild Leap co-founder Anthony Rodriguez. “We took an indulgence of our past and brewed the flavors into a hoppy, hazy Double IPA. It wasn’t that long ago that my friends and I chased the ice cream truck, not the beer truck.”

With previous beer releases like the popular Alpha Abstraction Double IPA series, Wild Leap is well known for approachable and enjoyable craft beer. Truck Chaser Creamsicle Double IPA falls right in line with a perfect blend of hops and a creamy milkshake flavor.

“We have always enjoyed experimenting with new beers and the flavor profiles of different hops,” shares head brewer Chris Elliott. “The Truck Chaser series is an opportunity for us to have fun and brew some really delicious beer.”

In 2018 Wild Leap took the Georgia craft beer market by storm. Reflecting on this past year, Wild Leap launched the Alpha Abstraction series, their first canned stout with Rollin’ Deep and the ‘79 Series collaboration with Taco Mac.

With no plans to slow down, keep an eye out for what Wild Leap has in their tanks for 2019! For information about Wild Leap or to request samples for review, please reach out to media@wildleap.com.