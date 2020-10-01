Wild Leap Releases Smoothie Supernova Series Blackberry Lemonade Gose

LAGRANGE, Ga.– Wild Leap is rolling out the second release in their very special, small batch series of smoothie-style beers. Smoothie Supernova: Blackberry Lemonade Gose (5.5%) is a tart and sweet fruit smoothie style gose featuring blackberry and lemon purée. Blackberry Lemonade Gose will be available in 4-packs of 16oz cans for online ordering and curbside pickup at Wild Leap today.

Wild Leap’s Smoothie Supernova Series first hit the scene in June 2020. The series was full of firsts, as Wild Leap’s first-ever taproom only release and first smoothie-style beer. Since then, Wild Leap has found their fan base asking for more taproom-only releases as well as beers in 16oz offerings. Blackberry Lemonade Gose meets those consumer requests.

“We plan on filling 16oz cans for most of our taproom-only releases in the future,” explains Wild Leap’s Chief Brewing Officer, Chris Elliott. “Our consumers have been asking for the 16oz packaging change for a while. We now have the production capabilities to do it.”

As with the first Smoothie Supernova release, the cans must be kept cold at all times and consumed as fresh as possible. “There is a huge amount of fresh fruit added to this beer. Just like any fresh fruit juice product, it should be stored refrigerated and enjoyed as soon as possible. We designed this beer to be consumed within 30 days of the package date to avoid package refermentation.” As the can states “Keep Cold or fruit blast is imminent!”

Tart and sweet, Smoothie Supernova: Blackberry Lemonade Gose taps today at Wild Leap. Featuring blackberry and lemon flavors with a hint of salt, Smoothie Supernova is blended with vast amounts of blackberry and lemon purée to give it a rich, smoothie-like consistency. Due to its limited shelf-life, Blackberry Lemonade Gose will be available for a short time exclusively at Wild Leap.

