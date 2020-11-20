Wild Leap Releases Citrus-Inspired Beer: ORNG Double IPA

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Wild Leap is rolling out their most citrus-y IPA yet: ORNG Double IPA. Combining the team’s favorite citrus-forward hops, ORNG has the flavors of rich orange citrus fruits, with an ABV of 8.2%. ORNG Double IPA hits shelves today.

ORNG Double IPA combines hops like Sabro, HBC 472, Amarillo, Talus and Cashmere to produce its juicy properties. Achieving a beer with flavors and aromas indistinguishable from orange juice became a captivating goal for the Wild Leap crew.

“We’ve made quite a few double IPAs that tasted like different fruit juices, because some of our double IPAs are slightly sweet, tart and tropical or citrus-forward,” says Chris Elliott, Wild Leap Chief Brewing Officer. “Over time, it became a quest to try and perfectly mimic orange or tangerine juice with the four main ingredients of beer. ORNG is our closest product yet!”

ORNG Double IPA uses the Wild Leap crew’s favorite hop varieties with citrus characteristics to create the hop blend for this refreshing IPA. ORNG pours a light straw shade and presents orange spice and tangerine zest aromas and flavors.

“We were so happy to achieve the huge orange-citrus aromas with this beer using no fruit or zest additions,” says Elliott. “All of the flavor and aroma come from our hop blend.”

ORNG Double IPA comes packaged in an eye-catching orange label with the hard-to-miss Wild Leap buffalo illustrated on the can in a complementary light orange-yellow color. If the name “ORNG” isn’t explicit of the flavor expectations, the packaging will connect the dots for consumers.

ORNG Double IPA (8.2%) is available today at Wild Leap for curbside pickup in six-packs and crowlers as well as for sale at retailers throughout Georgia this week.

###

Voted America’s Best New Brewery of 2019 by USA Today, Wild Leap delights customers with innovative and approachable craft beer. With trademark IPAs and ales along with seasonal porters, stouts and Double IPAs, Wild Leap beers have become favorites around Georgia. With the launch of their signature craft vodka and Ready-To-Drink premium vodka cocktails, Wild Leap is proving that when it comes to craft beverages, they’re raising the bar!

For information on future releases, events and more, visit wildleap.com.

For More Information:

https://www.wildleap.com/wild-leaps-releases-most-citrus-foward-ipa-yet-orng/