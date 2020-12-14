Wild Leap Releases Alpha Abstraction Vol. 15 Double IPA

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Wild Leap is introducing the newest addition to the Alpha Abstraction Double IPA Series. Alpha Abstraction Vol. 15 (8% ABV) is a juicy, double dry-hopped IPA brewed with El Dorado and Idaho 7 hops to deliver dank tropical, mango and caramel notes. Alpha Abstraction Vol. 15 hits shelves today.

Wild Leap’s Alpha Abstraction Double IPA Series explores hop varieties and features a varied hop profile in each volume. In 2019, Wild Leap ended the year with the release of Alpha Abstraction Vol. 10, which featured a hop combination of select lots. This year, Wild Leap is following in those footsteps with the release of Vol. 15.

“Similarly to Vol. 10, Vol. 15 features a hop combination of select lots chosen for their supreme juicy and dank qualities,” explains Wild Leap’s Chief Brewing Officer, Chris Elliott. “The result is a wonderfully bright and clean tropical aroma and flavor.”

“We’ve used El Dorado and Idaho 7 hops before in smaller batch beers, but it wasn’t until Hop Harvest this year that we tested two very unique lots of each variety,” says Elliott. “The El Dorado is very dank tropical and the Idaho 7 has huge mango and caramel notes. We knew this balance was uniquely perfect, so we secured enough of each lot for this very special volume of Alpha.”

Alpha Abstraction Vol. 15 (8.0%) is available for purchase at the brewery and with retailers throughout Georgia this week.