Wild Leap Named to Inc. 5000

LAGRANGE, Georgia – Inc. magazine revealed that Wild Leap is No. 356 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing and successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. With the honor of ranking as one of Inc. 5000’s top 500 companies, Wild Leap will appear in the September Issue of Inc. Magazine.

“We’re incredibly humbled to achieve this recognition,” says Rob Goldstein, Wild Leap CMO and Co-Founder. “To be named among the top 500 fastest growing privately owned businesses in the country is a huge achievement.” Contrary to the odds that the company faced during the pandemic, Wild Leap’s passion for the craft beverage industry is being celebrated with the highest honor in business. “2020 was an extremely challenging year for all of us, with business as we know it seemingly changing overnight last March. Although we had to close our taproom through the remainder of the year for the safety of our customers, we were able to expand beer production and create a new line of Ready-to-Drink cocktails, which skyrocketed our curbside pickup and off-premise distributor sales. Overall we grew 52% in 2020, something we are very proud of. Our amazing staff and crew fully deserve credit for their tireless efforts, loyalty and dedication.”

There are over 7 million privately held businesses in the United States. Wild Leap ranked in the top .005% of those by being selected in the top 500.

“What started as an idea between friends back in 2016 has blossomed into a company that we are so incredibly proud of today,” says Anthony Rodriguez, Wild Leap CEO and Co-Founder. “Not only has LaGrange embraced us into the community, but we have been so fortunate to give back to the local economy in the town that we love. As founders of this company, we made the decision to move our families and our lives here to pursue this dream. This community means everything to us. We have been able to provide high wages for our staff, as well as industry education and a growth of community culture within the city.”

The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. All 5,000 honoree companies are individually profiled on Inc.com. The top 500, which includes Wild Leap, are featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine, the leading entrepreneurial advocate for 38 years running.

