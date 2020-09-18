Wild Leap Launches Ready-To-Drink Premium Vodka Cocktails

LAGRANGE, Ga.– Vodka cocktail fans are in for a treat with Wild Leap’s introduction of their wildly convenient Ready-To-Drink Premium Vodka Cocktails. This new line of canned cocktails debuts in two flavors, Strawberry Mango and Creamsicle Mojito, and features three ounces of premium Wild Leap Vodka. These canned cocktails are 10% alcohol by volume, gluten-free and require no preparation before opening. Available in 4-packs of slender 12 ounce cans, Wild Leap Ready-To-Drink Premium Vodka Cocktails hit the shelves this week!

Since launching their distillery in 2019, Wild Leap has been serving delicious, handcrafted vodka cocktails in their taproom. As service shifted from in-person to curbside service due to COVID-19, Wild Leap pivoted with their offerings to accommodate their growing number of cocktail fans.

The introduction of ready-to-drink craft cocktails first appeared in 32 oz. offerings. Met with overwhelming success, Wild Leap then began experimenting with hand-filling 12 oz. cans, using an existing beer canning line to seal the containers. This round of cocktails was met with even bigger success, but the concern from the start was the shelf-life of the beverages.

“Because our fresh cocktails are intended to be consumed within seven to ten days, they’re made with fresh ingredients and hand-pressed juices,” explains General Manager Brittany Knecht. “Fortunately, we were already working with a team of beverage experts to extend the shelf-life of our cocktails to fully serve our vodka cocktail fans while maintaining all natural ingredients, so the process was already underway when COVID hit, we just sped it up… a lot!”

Every Ready-To-Drink Premium Vodka Cocktail is made with natural flavors and ingredients. Strawberry Mango cocktail features strawberry, mango and lemon, while the Creamsicle Mojito cocktail has orange, mint and lime. Wild Leap Ready-To-Drink Premium Vodka Cocktails are available at your favorite retailers throughout Georgia this week as well as for curbside pickup at the brewery.

About Wild Leap

Voted America’s Best New Brewery of 2019 by USA Today, Wild Leap delights customers with innovative and approachable craft beer. With trademark IPAs and ales along with seasonal porters, stouts and Double IPAs, Wild Leap beers have become favorites around Georgia. With the launch of their signature craft vodka, Wild Leap is proving that when it comes to craft beverages, they’re raising the bar! For information on future releases, events and more, visit wildleap.com.

For More Information:

https://www.wildleap.com/wild-leap-launches-ready-to-drink-premium-vodka-cocktails/