Wild Leap Announces Two New Fall Beers

LaGrange, Georgia – Wild Leap, Georgia-based brewery, distillery and winery, announces two new craft beverages perfect for the transition into fall. Oktoberfest and Coast West ‘22 join Wild Leap’s exceptional line of delicious products and will be exclusively offered in Georgia.

In anticipation of Oktoberfest, held in Munich, Bavaria Germany for 187 years – the most celebrated beer festivals in the world, Wild Leap will release its Bavarian-style lager sitting at an ABV 6.3%, IBU 20. Featuring four German malts and Herkules and Perle hops, this traditional Oktoberfest-inspired beer is a smooth amber lager with a medium body and slightly sweet caramel notes.

Wild Leap introduces the newest addition of its highly anticipated Coast West line: Coast West ‘22. A liquid union of the East and West, this year’s edition is brewed with Frozen Fresh Cryo hops for a bright, straight-from-the-vine hop aroma. The double IPA combines the soft and juicy elements of an East Coast IPA with traditional West Coast yeast and piney bitterness and has an ABV 10.0%, IBU 49.

“It’s always fun for us to lean into special seasonal flavors and create beers that interest all types of people, whether they are beer connoisseurs who seek out the best double IPAs or the craft-curious who like to experiment with new flavors,” said Chris Elliott, Chief Brewing Officer. “Each season is an opportunity for us to put our own unique spin on classic beverages.”

Established in 2017, Wild Leap provides consumers with exceptional craft beverages that range from beer, spirits and cocktails. Founders Rob Goldstein and Anthony Rodriguez saw a gap in the alcoholic beverage market, so they created drinkable, approachable and high-quality products. Hailing from LaGrange, Georgia, Wild Leap will soon have a multi-level, 15,340 square-foot brewery, distillery and event destination in Atlanta’s Centennial Yards. Wild Leap can be found across the southeast including Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama.

