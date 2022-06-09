Wild Leap Announces Two New Beverages for Summer

LAGRANGE, Georgia – Wild Leap, LaGrange-based brewery and distillery, announces two new craft beverages just in time to cool down for the summer. Vacanza Key Lime and Side Bae Sabro Cryo join Wild Leap’s exceptional line of delicious products and will be exclusively offered in Georgia.

Vacanza Key Lime Pie sits at a ABV 8.0%, IBU 10. This imperial gose draws crispness and tang from the key lime yet gets blended out with a slight sweetness from the vanilla.

Wild Leap remixes their beloved Side Bae line with Side Bae Sabro Cryo, a hop-forward double IPA. As fans know, Side Bae is a small batch series of IPAs, brewed with experimental malt formulas and hop combinations. This batch is brewed with Sabro Cryo hops which creates Wild Leap’s most heavily hopped New England India Pale Ale and has ABV 7.6%, IBU 45. This tropical and fruity beverage is served best cold while soaking up the sun.

“It’s always very exciting to us to be extending our craft beverage line especially as we go into the warm, fun season of summer,” said Chris Elliott, Chief Brewing Officer. “These beers were thoughtfully created to compliment our core beverages while putting unique spin on summer flavors.”

