Wild Leap Announces Rollin’ Deeper Cinnamon Roll Stout

Wild Leap is introducing Rollin’ Deeper (12.5%), the reinvention of their original Cinnamon Roll Stout (8.5%), Rollin’ Deep. Rollin’ Deeper is a sweet and sticky stout made with rich vanilla, chocolate malts and cinnamon for a sweet and creamy flavor. Rollin’ Deeper hits shelves today.

“Rollin’ Deeper took our original Cinnamon Roll Stout, Rollin’ Deep, and made it bigger and better!” says Wild Leap’s Chief Brewing Officer, Chris Elliot. “Rollin’ Deeper has a higher ABV, with more cinnamon and vanilla bean—it’s smoother and tastier than ever!”

Wild Leap’s Rollin’ Deeper (12.5%) is available for purchase in four packs and crowlers at the brewery and with retailers throughout Georgia and parts of Alabama this week.

About Wild Leap

Voted America’s Best New Brewery of 2019 by USA Today, Wild Leap delights customers with innovative and approachable craft beer. With trademark IPAs and ales along with seasonal porters, stouts and Double IPAs, Wild Leap beers have become favorites around Georgia. With the launch of their signature craft vodka and Ready-To-Drink premium vodka cocktails, Wild Leap is proving that when it comes to craft beverages, they’re raising the bar! For information on future releases, events and more, visit wildleap.com.

For more information: https://www.wildleap.com/wild-leap-announces-rollin-deeper-cinnamon-roll-stout/

