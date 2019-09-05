Wild Heaven Beer Opens West End Brewery & Gardens Location in Atlanta

ATLANTA — As Wild Heaven Beer approaches its 10th year in business and 6th in the Avondale Estates brewery, the award-winning company is proud to announce the details of its long-awaited new space in the Lee+White development in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood – the Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens. An all day grand opening celebration featuring free yoga, a DJ on the patio, ribbon cutting ceremony, the opening of FINA, Wild Heaven’s restaurant, and more are slated for the festivities.

It was nearly two years ago that Wild Heaven Beer signed a long-term agreement to occupy a freestanding 21,600 square foot building fronting the Westside Beltline Trail that’s adjacent to a number of other great businesses including Monday Night Garage, American Spirit Works Whiskey Exchange, and Hop City West End and their restaurant, Boxcar. Visitors can explore the entire 22-acre development with drink in hand due to a special open-container ordinance.

In joining this unique group of businesses, Wild Heaven Beer carefully considered the unparalleled opportunity to become an integral part of the surrounding community while also serving the world of beer lovers.

Wild Heaven Beer President and Co-founder Nick Purdy notes, “It goes without saying that Georgia’s updated beer laws made it certain that we’d expand in our beloved home state, and we’re thrilled to do so in Atlanta, the capital of the South.”

The heart and soul of the new West End Brewery & Gardens is a new 7-barrel brewhouse. Brewmaster and co-founder Eric Johnson is poised to create new and innovative beers on an ongoing basis, for onsite consumption and for takeaway in 16 oz four-packs.

In addition to the brewery are a restaurant – FINA at Wild Heaven, a large taproom, and two private event spaces, one for smaller groups and one for larger groups of up to 300+. Outside, overlooking the BeltLine Westside Trail is a 12,000 square foot patio and lawn area to be complemented by various gardens, under Eric Johnson’s direction. Johnson is also a renowned horticulturalist having hosted a gardening show on PBS for twenty years. William Baber (City Winery, The Georgian Terrace) joins the team as the Director of Hospitality to oversee Taproom and private event business.

Chef Eddie Russell (Argosy, Last Word, Parish, Farm 255, Five & Ten) joins Wild Heaven as its full-time chef implementing a counter-service model focused on approachable food made with locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible. FINA at Wild Heaven will feature elevated Latin fare like tacos, flatbreads, and an ongoing series of pop-ups featuring other creations from Chef Eddie as well as by guest chefs. The menu is for everyone regardless of beer interest, and will be available for delivery via GrubHub. Chef Eddie will also oversee catering operations for the private event spaces.

Four locations throughout the building feature 68 taps. Beers will include Wild Heaven year-round offerings such as Emergency Drinking Beer and ATL Easy Ale, plus a constantly rotating menu of experimental small batch beers brewed in the West End brewhouse. Eric will continue to explore various European and American styles with a particular focus on botanical beers. On the patio is the Emergency Drinking Bar, with eight taps and canned beer for quick service and celebrating Atlanta’s beautiful weather.

During the week (starting September 10th), the West End Taproom will open Tuesday through Sunday at 8 a.m. to welcome those looking for a cool and relaxing spot to set up a laptop and get some work done. Guests can take phone calls while strolling the patio or wander right on to the Atlanta BeltlLine. Hot and cold coffee and pastries will be available, featuring Tremolo, their nitro coffee collaboration with Atlanta’s Radio Roasters.

Wild Heaven Beer is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the West End community and is working closely with local leaders to ensure the facility is a helpful asset to as many people as possible. In addition to focused hiring from within the neighborhood, Wild Heaven is making space available for free to public service organizations serving the welfare of the surrounding communities of West End, Adair Park, Capital View, Oakland City and Pittsburgh.

Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardens looks forward to welcoming locals, tourists and business travelers to a truly special new food and beverage experience.

The schedule of grand opening events on Saturday, September 7 includes:

8:30 a.m.- Launch of Serve Your Neighbor Saturdays with Yoga in the Garden Room

9:30 a.m. – Beermoosa Hour in the Garden Room

10:30 a.m. – Taprooms Open

11:30 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

12 p.m. – FINA at Wild Heaven Opens and Debuts Full Menu

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Patio Party with DJ Rena of Yvonne Monet Events

1 p.m. – Surprise Beer Tapping #1

3 p.m. – Surprise Beer Tapping #2

Wild Heaven West End Brewery & Gardensis located at the Lee + White development at 1010 White St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Beginning September 9, regular hours will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. or later. Hours prior to September 9 vary and are available at wildheavenbeer.com.

Wild Heaven’s original Avondale Estates location will continue operations as-is featuring the bulk of company production, plus Taproom and events.

For more information, visit wildheavenbeer.com. Stay connected via social media on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beerwildheaven, on Instagram at @beerwildheaven, and on Twitter at @BeerWildHeaven.