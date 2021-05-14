Wild Heaven And Switchyards Launch Innovative Beer Collaboration

Atlanta, GA – As our city emerges from a year apart and looks forward, Wild Heaven Beer, Georgia’s 4th oldest production craft brewery, has teamed up with Switchyards All-City Club, the Atlanta-based community of neighborhood work clubs created by Scoutmob founder Michael Tavani to make a new kind of beer called Big Atlanta Energy. This fun and delicious cold creation promises to take off just enough edge while enhancing focus and energy using natural nootropics such as açai schisandra and ginger. It’s an everyday beer built for work and inspired by the people of Atlanta. This tasty collaboration answers the question of what to drink around 4 pm when you still have a couple of hours of work left to do, but you’d really like a beer. At only 4.33% ABV, it’s perfect for rounding out the workday before sliding into the evening- for the body and the mind. Beginning May 21, 2021, Big Atlanta Energy will be available to Switchyards members in 16oz cans at the Switchyards Cabbagetown and Westside locations. It will also be available on draft and to-go 16oz 4-packs at both Wild Heaven taproom locations (Avondale Estates, West End) and available in market to the Atlanta metro area via Georgia Crown Distributing. “BAE” will be available year-round to fuel Atlanta’s workers, leaders, and creators — anyone and everyone that gives our city its unique energy. Big Atlanta Energy All-City Beer features soon-to-be-iconic art from the brilliant Atlanta design firm Family Bros who also designed the can art for Wild Heaven’s flagship Emergency Drinking Beer. This beer launch comes just in time for warmer weather and a brighter future for all of us working on something in Atlanta. A launch party will be held at Wild Heaven West End Brewery and Gardens on Thursday, May 20, from 6-8 pm, with Big Atlanta Energy All-City Beer available for the first time on draft and in 4-packs. The Wild Heaven executive team, along with Switchyards founder Michael Tavani and Creative Director Brandon Hinman, will be there to talk about how we came together to make “BAE” for Atlanta.

ABOUT WILD HEAVEN

Wild Heaven Beer was founded in 2010 and operates two Georgia brewery and taproom locations. Its original Avondale Estates location produces Wild Heaven’s core lineup including Emergency Drinking Beer and features a taproom and large patio. Wild Heaven’s West End Brewery & Gardens opened in 2019 and features an experimental small-batch brewery a Latin-themed restaurant two event spaces a taproom and a large patio overlooking the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline.

ABOUT SWITCHYARDS

Switchyards is the country’s first neighborhood work club. It’s for when you need to get some work done. And be around others. Three Atlanta locations with more on the way.

For More Information:

https://wildheavenbeer.com