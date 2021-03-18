Wild Goose Filling Debuts New Counter Pressure Canning Technology

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Wild Goose Filling introduces the Wild Goose Fusion™ Counter Pressure Canning System, an all-purpose beverage packaging system engineered with innovative, new counter pressure filling technologies. The system provides versatile, fully automated canning for craft drinks across a wide range of product types and conditions, including higher carbonation levels, pressures and temperatures.

The patent-pending Wild Goose counter pressure filling technologies combine Wild Goose fast-pour innovations with the versatile bandwidth of pressurized filling. Unlike conventional counter pressure systems on the market, the Wild Goose Fusion protects packaged product quality without requiring a pressure bowl or drum. This unique design delivers a light-weight, agile canning machine with fast fill cycles, low dissolved oxygen to preserve beverage shelf life, safe operation, minimal cleaning time and low operating costs.

“Our goal is to provide filling systems able to handle the unique challenges of every craft beverage maker,” said Aaron Gomolak, President of Wild Goose Filling. “The progressive Fusion Counter Pressure system, the most innovative filling system in the industry today, was developed internally and is exclusive to Wild Goose. Whether our customers need canning or bottling, from our smallest Gosling™ to our fastest Evolution Series WG10, we can accommodate any customer. We are proud to offer the best equipment solutions, backed by our unmatched global team of service experts.”

The Fusion canning line accommodates virtually every craft beverage, including seltzer, beer, RTDs, soda, kombucha, wine, cannabis drinks and more. Beverage producers can also switch between can sizes and lid types on the adjustable machine to expand their product portfolios.

State-of-the-art software provides the backbone for Wild Goose’s newest machine operating system, offering immediate command over each machine operation. The Fusion canning line incorporates the latest in digital controls and a high-resolution digital touch interface to deliver an intuitive, user-friendly experience.

Like the popular, upgradeable Wild Goose Evolution Series™ canning systems, the Fusion Counter Pressure Canning System can grow with demand on the same compact footprint. The machine upgrades from 2 to 4 to 6 fill heads, boosting speed to meet future production scale.

The Wild Goose Fusion™ Counter Pressure Canning System is available now to beverage producers worldwide. Watch a video of the Fusion system at https://wildgoosefilling.com/counter-pressure-canning-the-wild-goose-fusion-is-here/.

About Wild Goose Filling

With more than 2,600 canning and bottling systems installed in 65 countries, Wild Goose Filling’s customized filling machines cater to producers of beer, cider, hard seltzer, wine and other ready-to-drink beverages. Wild Goose pioneered the first craft canning and bottling systems on the market, innovating patented technology that maintains the highest quality levels for packaged beverages. The company designs, engineers and manufactures equipment from its headquarters in Louisville, Colorado. Wild Goose offices in the Netherlands and Spain offer additional sales, service and warehouse support, along with the company’s network of global partners.For more information about Wild Goose Filling, visit www.WildGooseFilling.com.

For more information: https://wildgoosefilling.com/